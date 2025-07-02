Aeromexico guests travelling from Mexico to benefit from partnership with newly added code and access to four additional Canadian cities

CALGARY, AB, July 2, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced an expansion of its reciprocal codeshare partnership with Aeromexico, offering guests on both sides of the continent enhanced access to a broader network of destinations all with the ease of a single booking. Available today, guests travelling to and from WestJet's Canadian network, including its global hub in Calgary, can expand their horizons to some of the airlines' most interesting destinations with the convenience of booking their entire journey on one ticket, seamless single connection, baggage transfers and earning WestJet Rewards throughout.

Mexico (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"As the number one Canadian carrier to Mexico, WestJet's expanded partnership with Aeromexico represents a meaningful step forward in deepening the airline's commitment to the region," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our longstanding partnership has always reflected a shared vision to better connect communities across North America. This expansion reinforces our commitment to delivering seamless, accessible travel for our guests, and signals our intent to grow with purpose and partnership for years to come."

"As Mexico's Global Airline, our goal is to connect Mexico with the world. To achieve this, partnerships with great allies such as WestJet are essential. We are thrilled about this expansion, through which we will connect WestJet's clients to our domestic network and show the best of Mexico. On the other hand, we will be pleased to offer Aeromexico's travellers more destinations across Canada", said Jose Zapata, Vice-President of Sales for US, Canada and Latin America.

Additional codeshare destinations for WestJet guests travelling south

From cultural capital cities to hidden gems by the sea, WestJet guests can now enjoy streamlined access to more than 30 destinations across Mexico; ideal for discovering ancient ruins, vibrant culinary scenes or coastal escapes. With codeshare service already available to major Mexican cities such as Guadalajara and Monterrey, guests can also now enjoy expanded connectivity to additional destinations, including:

Aguascalientes

Ciudad Obregon

Ciudad Juarez

Durango

Oaxaca

Puerto Escondido

Tampico

Tuxtla Gutierrez

Torreon

Veracruz

Additional codeshare destinations for Aeromexico guests travelling North

The partnership expansion opens options for Mexico-based guests looking to see the best of Canada. Guests travelling from across Aeromexico's network now have access to connect to more than 20 uniquely Canadian destinations from coast-to-coast-to-coast with WestJet including Victoria, Regina, Saskatoon, Ottawa and Halifax. In addition, starting today, guests will have access to three new popular British Columbia destinations including Comox, Cranbrook and Nanaimo as well as the return of codeshare service to St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in commercial and cargo aviation in Mexico, training, assistance, and maintenance, as well as the control of its passenger loyalty program: Aeromexico, Aeromexico Connect, Aeromexico Cargo, Aeromexico Formacion, Aeromexico Servicios and Aeromexico Rewards. The company is Mexico's global airline and has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 25th anniversary and serves 184 countries with its 18 SkyTeam airline partners.

