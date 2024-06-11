WestJet statement on AMFA ratification results

CALGARY, AB, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA), the certified union representing WestJet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Tech Ops employees under the bargaining unit, today announced that its membership did not ratify the tentative agreement, reached on May 5, 2024. The results of the ratification do not impact operations.

"The failed ratification of the tentative agreement by our Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Tech ops employees under the bargaining unit is deeply concerning after what was a lengthy and challenging negotiation process with the union," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "The tentative agreement was fair, offered substantial improvements and would have made them the best paid Aircraft Maintenance Engineers in the country. It was also reflective of our commitment to addressing their priorities, while balancing what is financially sustainable for our business."

"We are committed to meeting with AMFA to determine next steps, although it is important to realize that the financial scope of the first tentative agreement must remain intact. Our goal remains to find a viable and reasonable path forward," concluded Pen.

