WestJet solidifies role as Winnipeg's leading airline with announcement of direct service to Atlanta

New transborder route to enhance business and leisure opportunities across Manitoba while bolstering province's economic prosperity

WINNIPEG, MB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the announcement of its nonstop transborder service between Winnipeg and Atlanta. The new route will commence on September 6, 2023, operating five times weekly, on a year-round basis. The new route which will unlock direct connectivity between Manitoba to the southeast United States and beyond while furthering the airline's commitment to boosting economic growth by significantly strengthening the province's air access.

WestJet's latest addition to its Winnipeg service was celebrated today at a special event held at Price Industries, with notable guests and partners from across the province including the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba; Nick Hays, President and CEO, Winnipeg Airports Authority; Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg; and Dayna Spiring, President and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg.

"It is great to be back in Winnipeg, announcing a new, direct link between Winnipeg and Atlanta. Today's announcement is the result of continued successful collaboration and partnership between WestJet, the Government of Manitoba, Winnipeg Airports Authority and several other valued partners and stakeholders," said John Weatherill, WestJet, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As the only airline providing direct connectivity between Winnipeg and Atlanta, WestJet's service between the two cities will stimulate business and leisure travel with broadened access from Winnipeg to the world with one-stop connectivity. Today is also a further testament to our commitment to bolster the economic success of the communities we serve."

"WestJet's new service connecting Winnipeg and Atlanta is excellent news for Manitoba and a significant step in strengthening our economic ties with the southeastern United States. I am looking forward to the launch of this flight in September and the opportunity it will bring for residents to travel the world, businesses to grow into new markets, and tourism operators to showcase the beauty of Manitoba," adds Premier Stefanson.

Route Start Date Frequency Departure Arrival Winnipeg - Atlanta September 6, 2023 5x weekly 9:00 a.m. 13:09 a.m. Atlanta - Winnipeg September 6, 2023 5x weekly 14:00 p.m. 16:20 p.m.

Delta codeshare partnership

Guests travelling beyond Atlanta will have access to a broad network and benefits through WestJet's strong relationship with Delta Air Lines. This includes codeshare flights to over 50 connecting destinations now accessible with only one stop from Winnipeg, the ability to earn and redeem WestJet Rewards on both airlines and top tier frequent flyer benefits through the entire journey.

WestJet guests have access to Delta's broad network on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access for select guests.

WestJet's service announcement between Winnipeg and Atlanta comes less than a year after the airline announced direct service between Manitoba's capital and Los Angeles. Since beginning service between Winnipeg to Los Angeles in October 2022, WestJet has seen consistently strong demand for transborder travel.

For more details on WestJet's current Winnipeg schedule, visit https://www.westjet.com/en-ca/flights/direct-flights.

Additional Quotes:

"This is great news for Winnipeg. Having a direct flight to the busiest airport in the world strengthens our global connectivity and opens up new opportunities for tourism, trade, immigration and economic growth," said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

"Connectivity is integral to our city's capacity for economic development and this YWG-ATL route is another significant step forward. Economic Development Winnipeg champions strategic initiatives that support Winnipeg's growth and help our businesses succeed, and we are thankful to our valued partners for sharing our vision. Direct flights to Atlanta will enable important business connections, particularly in agribusiness, advanced manufacturing and creative industries, three of our key industries. I am confident that this flight will usher in economic and cultural opportunities, and as we build stronger connections with our friends in the southern United States, we are excited about the possibilities. We look forward to making the most of this development and to welcoming visitors to our vibrant and dynamic city," said Dayna Spiring, President & CEO, Economic Development Winnipeg.

"Adding more direct international flights to Winnipeg is a key piece to help us reach our target to double tourism spending by 2030. The new Atlanta route provides another direct connection with our largest international market, which makes it even easier for visitors to access the unparalleled fishing we're known for or to view the northern lights and polar bears in Churchill," said Colin Ferguson, President and CEO of Travel Manitoba.

"The addition of this route is a significant milestone when it comes to our work in enhancing the connectivity of the community," said Winnipeg Airports Authority President & CEO Nick Hays. "Manitobans will now have direct access to one of the world's top 'megahub' airports, making it easier to unlock new business opportunities or discover new destinations. We're proud to see our longstanding partnership with WestJet grow to benefit everyone who lives and works here."

"A big thanks to WestJet and Economic Development Winnipeg for making this happen for Winnipeg. The announcement of a YWG-ATL direct flight will have a profound impact on our ability to bring customers to Price Research Center North from around North America and beyond. Known as the world's busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic, we see this announcement as making travel to Winnipeg materially easier for specifying engineers, contractors, architects and owners," said Gerry Price, Chairman and CEO, Price Industries Limited

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

