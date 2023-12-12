WestJet service to shore diving destination, Bonaire takes flight from Toronto

New route builds on airline's commitment to invest in leisure travel connectivity from coast to coast

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the commencement of service between the beautiful island of Bonaire and Toronto, with the departure of WS2550 at 10:10 ET. Growing Eastern Canada's leisure travel options, WestJet will be the only airline offering direct flights between the Canadian metropolis and the stunning Dutch Caribbean Island.

The inaugural flight between Toronto and Bonaire was celebrated today at a special event at Toronto Pearson International Airport alongside notable partners. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

The addition of Bonaire to WestJet's growing network furthers the airline's commitment to bolstering its presence in Eastern Canada through connectivity to popular sun and leisure destinations. Through the airline's winter schedule, WestJet will operate weekly service between Toronto and Bonaire.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the departure of our inaugural flight between Toronto and Bonaire today as we continue to champion the WestJet Group as Canada's leading coast-to-coast leisure travel provider," said WestJet Vice-President of Airports, David Powell. "With the departure of today's flight, we look forward to providing this new connectivity to Toronto that will offer unforgettable experiences and tourism opportunities in both destinations."

"We looked forward with great excitement to the arrival of our guests from Canada, and the much-anticipated day is finally here with the first WestJet flight landing in Bonaire," expressed Miles Mercera, CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire. "Canada remains one of our top 10 markets, and this historic new connection signifies a major step in accommodating the increasing desire for tourism on our picturesque island."

As part of the Dutch Caribbean, Bonaire is in the Leeward Antilles in the Caribbean Sea and is accessible through The Flamingo International Airport. Known for its globally acclaimed shore diving and wind surfing, Bonaire is the ideal destination for warm weather, adventure-seeking Canadians.

Route Frequency Departure Arrival Start Date Toronto-Bonaire 1x weekly 10:10 16:25 December 12, 2023 Bonaire-Toronto 1x weekly 9:00 13:42 December 13, 2023

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership