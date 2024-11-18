ST. JOHN'S, NL, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet released its summer schedule for St. John's, celebrating new direct service to Paris, as well as the highly-anticipated return of direct service between the province's capital city and Dublin. The announcement event, attended by key community partners, also shared details of an increase in seasonal service to London (Gatwick), with flights increasing from three to four times weekly starting April 28, compared to the summer 2024 season.

From left: Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of the St. John’s International Airport Authority, AnnMarie Boudreau, CEO, St. John’s Board of Trade, Craig Foley, CEO, Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador, The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, Andrew Gibbons, WestJet, Vice-President, External Affairs and Honourable Steve Crocker, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Recreation (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"We know how critical transatlantic connectivity is to St. John's—not only for those seeking a vacation abroad, but also for boosting the province's inbound tourism and supporting economic growth," said Andy Gibbons, WestJet's Vice-President of External Affairs. "Introducing new service to Paris, returning direct service to Dublin, while enhancing connections to London is a direct response to the valuable feedback from the community and we're thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our government and industry partners. This announcement reflects WestJet's continued commitment to the St. John's community and our ongoing investments in the region."

St. John's summer schedule highlights

Route Peak weekly

frequency Start date End date St. John's-Dublin 2x weekly May 22 October 23 St. John's-London (Gatwick) 4x weekly April 28 October 25 St. John's-Paris 1x weekly May 18 October 19

"With expanded non-stop service to London-Gatwick, the return of service to Dublin, and a brand-new direct route to Paris, today's WestJet announcement establishes YYT as a gateway to Europe and a key entry point into North America,' said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of the St. John's International Airport Authority. "Building on the success of last summer's transatlantic service, this increase directly responds to the strong demand for European travel and further connects Newfoundland and Labrador to the world. We thank WestJet for their valued partnership and continued commitment to YYT and the communities we serve."

To support the ongoing schedule enhancements in St. John's, and beyond, WestJet has recently reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class reliable air travel all year long. To learn more about the changes being made to fortify WestJet's operational resiliency, visit the WestJet newsroom.

"This route expansion, providing a connection to Europe seven days a week, is a game changer. Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes these international connections; connections that help create tremendous opportunities for our province. I extend my appreciation to WestJet for continuing to work with our government and to the St. John's International Airport Authority for its dedicated air service development efforts. There is great potential with these routes and I am excited by the possibilities," said The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

