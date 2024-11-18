TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -Today WestJet published its summer 2025 schedule, including domestic seat capacity growth of 14 per cent out of Toronto Pearson and 36 per cent out of Ottawa, compared to summer 2024. These strategic service increases will optimize seamless and reliable connectivity for business travellers between Ontario and Western Canada, and for leisure travellers to sun destinations in the United States and Caribbean. In addition, the airline is returning its service to Sudbury for the first time since 2018, unlocking new connectivity between Northern Ontario and WestJet's global hub in Calgary.

"WestJet is thrilled to return to Sudbury with the first ever nonstop service between Sudbury and Calgary, as part of our commitment to connecting Ontario with Western Canada" said John Weatherill, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "WestJet's summer 2025 schedule represents our largest increase in domestic capacity out of Pearson since 2022 as we now serve 35 destinations in the summer season."

As the largest metropolitan area in Canada without WestJet service, the airline is proud to introduce the first ever scheduled flights between Sudbury and Western Canada. In addition, the airline has added notable increases in services between a number of destinations:

Route Peak weekly

frequency Start date Increase over

summer 2024 Calgary - Sudbury 2x weekly June 12, 2025 New service Ottawa - Calgary 26x weekly Year-round 18 per cent Edmonton - Ottawa 13x weekly Year-round 117 per cent Aruba – Toronto 4x weekly Year-round 33 per cent Fort Lauderdale – Toronto 6x weekly Year-round 20 per cent Kingston – Toronto 4x weekly Year-round 33 per cent Tampa Bay - Toronto 4x weekly Year-round 33 per cent

To support the ongoing schedule enhancements in Ontario, and beyond, WestJet has recently reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class reliable air travel all year long. To learn more about the changes being made to fortify WestJet's operational resiliency, visit the WestJet newsroom.

Additional quotes

"WestJet has been a long-standing and successful partner at YOW. This significant increase in service to their Calgary hub not only enhances non-stop access to YYC but also opens up a wide range of destinations across WestJet's extensive western network." Joel Tkach, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome WestJet back as they launch their new direct flight to Calgary from Greater Sudbury—Northeastern Ontario's first-ever connection to Western Canada," said Giovanna Verrilli, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Sudbury Airport. "This historic new route represents a significant milestone for our region, linking our community to the economic, cultural, and travel opportunities of Alberta and beyond. At the Greater Sudbury Airport, we are proud to support this new seasonal service, enhancing connectivity for residents and businesses while fostering growth and opportunity for our region."

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

