WestJet's summer 2025 schedule secures airline's position as Ontario's second-leading airline with new Sudbury route and increased frequency Français
News provided byWESTJET, an Alberta Partnership
Nov 18, 2024, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -Today WestJet published its summer 2025 schedule, including domestic seat capacity growth of 14 per cent out of Toronto Pearson and 36 per cent out of Ottawa, compared to summer 2024. These strategic service increases will optimize seamless and reliable connectivity for business travellers between Ontario and Western Canada, and for leisure travellers to sun destinations in the United States and Caribbean. In addition, the airline is returning its service to Sudbury for the first time since 2018, unlocking new connectivity between Northern Ontario and WestJet's global hub in Calgary.
"WestJet is thrilled to return to Sudbury with the first ever nonstop service between Sudbury and Calgary, as part of our commitment to connecting Ontario with Western Canada" said John Weatherill, WestJet Group, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "WestJet's summer 2025 schedule represents our largest increase in domestic capacity out of Pearson since 2022 as we now serve 35 destinations in the summer season."
As the largest metropolitan area in Canada without WestJet service, the airline is proud to introduce the first ever scheduled flights between Sudbury and Western Canada. In addition, the airline has added notable increases in services between a number of destinations:
|
Route
|
Peak weekly
|
Start date
|
Increase over
|
Calgary - Sudbury
|
2x weekly
|
June 12, 2025
|
New service
|
Ottawa - Calgary
|
26x weekly
|
Year-round
|
18 per cent
|
Edmonton - Ottawa
|
13x weekly
|
Year-round
|
117 per cent
|
Aruba – Toronto
|
4x weekly
|
Year-round
|
33 per cent
|
Fort Lauderdale – Toronto
|
6x weekly
|
Year-round
|
20 per cent
|
Kingston – Toronto
|
4x weekly
|
Year-round
|
33 per cent
|
Tampa Bay - Toronto
|
4x weekly
|
Year-round
|
33 per cent
To support the ongoing schedule enhancements in Ontario, and beyond, WestJet has recently reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class reliable air travel all year long. To learn more about the changes being made to fortify WestJet's operational resiliency, visit the WestJet newsroom.
Additional quotes
"WestJet has been a long-standing and successful partner at YOW. This significant increase in service to their Calgary hub not only enhances non-stop access to YYC but also opens up a wide range of destinations across WestJet's extensive western network." Joel Tkach, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing, Ottawa International Airport Authority.
"We are incredibly excited to welcome WestJet back as they launch their new direct flight to Calgary from Greater Sudbury—Northeastern Ontario's first-ever connection to Western Canada," said Giovanna Verrilli, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Sudbury Airport. "This historic new route represents a significant milestone for our region, linking our community to the economic, cultural, and travel opportunities of Alberta and beyond. At the Greater Sudbury Airport, we are proud to support this new seasonal service, enhancing connectivity for residents and businesses while fostering growth and opportunity for our region."
About WestJet
In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.
For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.
SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership
To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]
