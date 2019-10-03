WestJet's flagship lounge in Calgary, a home within our home

"As WestJet continues its accelerated journey to becoming a global network carrier our new flagship lounge in Calgary will give top-tier WestJet Rewards members, Business cabin guests and select partner travellers a home within our home in Calgary," said d'Arcy Monaghan, WestJet's Vice-President, Loyalty. "This lounge will showcase WestJet's award-winning hospitality, refined style, elevated products and premium experience our guests have been enjoying with the launch of our new Dreamliner."

Working in partnership with the Calgary Airport Authority, WestJet's new lounge will be located near Concourse B to conveniently serve guests travelling from Concourses A and B in the Domestic Terminal, and from Concourse D in the International Terminal.

"Whether guests are starting a journey, or connecting, this premium lounge will elevate their experience," said Rob Palmer, CFO and Vice-President, The Calgary Airport Authority. "YYC is already proud to be home to WestJet, its Dreamliner hub, and now we're excited to welcome this flagship lounge at our airport. Congratulations to WestJet."

Designed in partnership with Gensler, world-class design and architectural firm, the lounge will seamlessly blend contemporary interior design with refined mountain living. This custom Canadian-inspired space brings together exceptional local food and beverage, along with business amenities designed to keep travellers connected. Once complete, it will be a place for guests to work, relax, rejuvenate and collaborate in comfort and style, reflective of WestJet's ongoing premiumization of its Boeing fleet and award-winning hospitality and service.

WestJet flagship lounge is scheduled to open in late summer 2020. Platinum, Gold and Silver WestJet Rewards members with complimentary lounge access benefits, along with guests travelling in the Business cabin, will be among the first to enjoy the new space.

More details on the lounge will be released in the coming months.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

