WestJet's Expansive Summer 2024 Schedule

Underpinning its commitment to Canadians, airline increases domestic, leisure and international travel opportunities by 15 per cent year-over-year

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced a significant increase in coast-to-coast travel options for Canadians with the initial release of its summer 2024 schedule. The airline is set to introduce 10 new routes and return or extend 16 routes that will continue to connect Canadians as part of its robust growth strategy. Publication of WestJet's full summer schedule will be completed over the coming week.

"Our 2024 summer schedule continues to deliver on our commitment to make critical investments across Canada, providing more affordable options for Canadians and international visitors to connect with the people and places that matter the most," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This summer will see the return of seasonal, leisure-focused flying, to connect Eastern and Western Canada, and substantial growth in service to sun destinations, further cementing our position as Canada's leading leisure airline. At our global hub in Calgary and cities across the country, WestJet's schedule supports Canada's visitor economy with more than 75,000 seats arriving each week from Europe, Asia and the United States."

Connecting Canadians Across the Country

In addition to the continued expansion of WestJet's network with 15 new routes to and from Western Canada, this summer Eastern Canada will benefit from 11 new routes including:

New direct seasonal service between Calgary and Deer Lake , Nfld.

and , Nfld. The return of seasonal non-stop service between Toronto and Deer Lake , Nfld., Moncton, N.B. , Charlottetown , P.E.I., and Victoria, B.C.

and , Nfld., , , P.E.I., and Return of transatlantic flying between Halifax and Dublin , Edinburgh and London , and St. John's and London ( Gatwick )

and , and , and and ( ) 44 per cent growth in Halifax , N.S. and 60 per cent growth in St. John's , Nfld. compared to Summer 2023

Leading in Leisure

As Canada's top choice for leisure travel, the WestJet Group will offer more capacity than any other airline for Canadians looking to fly to popular sun destinations this summer. Highlights include:

57 per cent growth in Latin and Caribbean routes over summer 2023

routes over summer 2023 56 per cent increase in capacity from Toronto to sun destinations

to sun destinations More flights between Hawaii and Canada than any other airline, and the only airline providing year-round service between Canada and Maui - Kahului , from both Calgary and Vancouver

Transborder Growth and Expanded Access to Delta hubs

Providing increased opportunities for two-way travel between Canada and the United States, WestJet will grow transborder seat capacity by 26 per cent this summer, including 70 per cent growth to Delta hubs.

Highlights of the transborder schedule include:

Through WestJet's longstanding codeshare partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests can access more than 100 U.S. destinations when connecting through the U.S. airline's hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Seattle.

WestJet guests can reach Delta's expansive U.S. network on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access for select guests. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits anytime they fly with either carrier, including earning and redeeming WestJet dollars across the entire itinerary.

Summary of New Markets

New Routes Returning Routes Summer Extensions Edmonton-Atlanta Halifax-Dublin Calgary-Honolulu Edmonton-Nashville Halifax-London (LGW) Calgary-Maui Edmonton-San Francisco Halifax-Orlando Calgary-Punta Cana Vancouver-Detroit St. John's-Orlando Calgary-Varadero Halifax-Edinburgh Toronto-Dublin Vancouver-Phoenix St. John's-London (LGW) Toronto-Edinburgh Edmonton-Phoenix Regina-Minneapolis Toronto-Providenciales Edmonton-Orlando Calgary-Seoul Toronto-Puerto Plata

Calgary-Reykjavik Toronto-Moncton

Calgary-Deer Lake





About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

