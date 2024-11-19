WestJet returns service between Halifax and Paris this summer for the first time since 2022, as part of robust summer 2025 network schedule

Through WestJet's expanded codeshare partnership with Air France, guests travelling through Paris will gain access to 52 destinations across Europe

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - This week WestJet announced its full summer schedule for 2025, enhancing Halifax's transatlantic pipeline of connectivity, while expanding Nova Scotia's service to Western Canada. Building on the previous season's momentum, WestJet will welcome back summer service between Halifax and Paris. Through WestJet's reinstatement of service between Halifax and the city of love, guests will benefit from the airline's recently enhanced codeshare partnership with Air France, providing guests travelling to Paris seamless access to 52 cities across Europe. Additionally, WestJet will kick off service between Nova Scotia's capital city and Dublin and Edinburgh one month earlier in comparison to the 2024 summer season.

From left: Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority, Robert-Yves Mazerolle, Honorary Consul for France in Halifax, Andy Gibbons, WestJet, Vice-President, External Affairs and Alison Gillan, Vice President of Marketing, Public Relations & Communications, Halifax Partnership. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership) WestJet Logo (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Today's announcement in Halifax underscores our ongoing commitment to Nova Scotia and our incredible airport partners as we building the city's leisure network with seamless seasonal connectivity to and from Europe," said Andy Gibbons, WestJet, Vice-President, External Affairs. "Our comprehensive summer schedule will provide the communities of Nova Scotia with affordable choice and convenience to fulfill their diverse business and leisure travel needs, through an enhanced transatlantic network."

Nova Scotia summer 2025 schedule – Transatlantic highlights

Route Peak weekly frequency Start date End date Transatlantic Halifax-Paris 4x weekly May 16 October 25 Halifax-Edinburgh 3x weekly May 15 October 14 Halifax-Dublin 4x weekly May 20 October 13 Halifax-London 3x weekly April 28 October 25

To support the ongoing schedule enhancements in Nova Scotia, and beyond, WestJet has recently reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class reliable air travel all year long. To learn more about the changes being made to fortify WestJet's operational resiliency, visit the WestJet newsroom.

"We are delighted to welcome back WestJet's non-stop Paris service next summer! This route, which has operated in past summer seasons, is extremely popular and will expand our region's connectivity with Western Europe, supporting our position as an important Canadian gateway. We look forward to being the first stop for even more European visitors to our region next summer, strengthening tourism activity and growth," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority.

"Increasing flights to and from Nova Scotia is good for businesses in Halifax and across the province. Local businesses are excited about WestJet adding additional capacity to bring visitors to Halifax from European capitals and from Western Canada to spend their tourism dollars in our province," said Patrick Sullivan, President & CEO, Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

