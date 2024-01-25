WestJet receives prestigious recognition as one of Canada's best employers by Forbes

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today proudly announced its latest achievement, securing a coveted position among Canada's best employers, according to Forbes Magazine. The prestigious recognition is based on a comprehensive survey encompassing more than 40,000 employees across various Canadian companies and institutions.

"We are honoured to be recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of Canada's best employers. As WestJet continues to soar to new heights, this recognition serves as a testament to our dedication to providing fulfilling employment opportunities and ensuring workplace satisfaction across the many diverse roles that are essential to delivering the friendly and reliable travel experiences Canadians know and love," said Angela Avery, WestJet Group Executive Vice President and Chief People, Corporate and Sustainability Officer.

In partnership with Statista, the Forbes Magazine survey identified standout employers across the nation, placing WestJet in the elite ranks of the top fifteen employers in the transportation and logistics sector.

Integral to WestJet's people-first culture is the airline's robust employee-driven community investment portfolio, keen focus on employee engagement and diversity and inclusion initiatives as well as its innovative approach to talent development. Additionally, the airline revived its employee profit share program in 2023, reaffirming the organization's commitment to fostering a collaborative culture as the airline returns to profitability.

"It is our unwavering dedication to safety above all and our caring attitude for each other, our guests and our business that binds more than 12,000 WestJet Group employees together as a united team in pursuit of a common goal of providing affordable and accessible leisure travel to millions of Canadians every year. WestJet remains committed to building a workplace that not only attracts top talent but also nurtures and retains skilled professionals who are essential to WestJet's success," adds Avery.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership