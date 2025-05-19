Airline also increases capacity to Vancouver Island and Northwest Territories

EDMONTON, AB, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced the return of non-stop service between Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and Kamloops, B.C. as well as the introduction of all-new service to Prince George, B.C. Beginning the first week of July, WestJet Encore will operate the routes twice per week throughout the peak summer travel season onboard the De Havilland Dash 8-400 (Q400) aircraft.

"Restoring service to Kamloops and introducing service to Prince George is a direct reflection of Canadians' interest in exploring their own backyard this summer," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "With more flights and more seats in key Western Canadian markets, we're giving Canadians better access to the destinations they rely on for business, leisure and visiting loved ones."

New routes Peak frequency Start date Aircraft Edmonton - Kamloops 2x weekly July 6, 2025 Q400 Edmonton – Prince George 2x weekly July 5, 2025 Q400

In addition to the new seasonal routes, WestJet has increased capacity on two key domestic routes from Edmonton. This summer, WestJet will offer service to Nanaimo, B.C. on the Boeing 737, more than doubling seat capacity. The airline is also offering service between Yellowknife and Edmonton on the Boeing 737 twice per week. Historically, both routes only operated on the Q400.

Route Peak frequency Start date Aircraft Edmonton – Yellowknife 4x weekly July 6, 2025 Boeing 737/Q400 Edmonton - Nanaimo 2x weekly July 5, 2025 Boeing 737

"YEG welcomes more flights to more places, celebrating WestJet's dedication to regional connectivity and additional options for Canadians to explore our beautiful country," said James Jackson, Vice President, Air Service & Business Development, Edmonton International Airport (YEG). "Non-stop flights between Edmonton and Kamloops and Prince George offers travellers from British Columbia convenient access to world-class experiences and attractions in the Edmonton region, and connectivity to YEG's vast network of global destinations. Likewise, people from Edmonton and surrounding communities can seamlessly reach more of British Columbia's breathtaking landscapes and vibrant culture without the lengthy road trip."

"We're thrilled to welcome this new route connecting Prince George to Edmonton, expanding travel options for our community and strengthening our region's accessibility," said Sabrina Angus, Interim President and CEO of the Prince George Airport Authority. "This service not only opens the door for more business and leisure travel but also reinforces our commitment to connecting Northern BC to key hubs across Canada."

"As a gateway to the City of Kamloops and the Thompson Nicola region, Kamloops Airport is very pleased to welcome back WestJet's service to Edmonton," said Jim Moroz, Managing Director, Kamloops Airport. "Edmonton has long been a popular destination for our community, and the service comes just in time for travelers on both ends of the route to reconnect with family and friends during the summer months. We look forward to working with WestJet and our tourism partners to make this service a success."

"We're pleased to see this increased investment in connectivity between Yellowknife and Edmonton. The move to add additional capacity reflects growing demand in our region and strengthens an essential link for business, tourism, and northern communities. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and welcoming more travellers to and from YZF," said Randy Straker, Regional Airport Manager, Yellowknife Airport.

"We are very excited that WestJet is increasing the capacity for its route between YCD - Nanaimo and YEG - Edmonton this summer providing our customers with enhanced services on a 737 aircraft to Vancouver Island and Edmonton during the popular tourism season," said Dave Devana, President & CEO Nanaimo Airport Commission.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

