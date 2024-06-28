WestJet outraged AMFA is commencing strike despite Minister's order for arbitration and public commitment to abide by it

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet responds to the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) notice that it has commenced strike action as of today, June 28, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET.

"The government has officially stepped in to provide binding arbitration and ensure we get to a resolution; the only reason for this union to continue with a strike action is to create damage, disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Canadians over the July long weekend and to inflict significant costs on our business," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. "Given arbitration has been ordered, a strike has no leverage on the arbitration's outcome, so it is pure retaliation of a disappointed union. We are extremely outraged at these actions and will hold AMFA 100 per cent accountable for the unnecessary stress and costs incurred as a result."

The airline is actively and aggressively pursuing every avenue to minimize disruption, including asking for immediate intervention by the Minister of Labour and the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB). Severe travel disruption is to be expected if the strike is not called off immediately, as the network takedown can no longer happen in the orderly manner that WestJet had originally planned.

Guests travelling are advised to check the status of their flight prior to leaving for the airport. Please visit WestJet's Guest Updates page for more information regarding flight status, travel changes and more.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

