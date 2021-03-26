Airline's investments in Western Canada support travel and tourism in anticipation of summer demand

CALGARY, AB, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced 11 new domestic routes across Western Canada. The routes will offer new nonstop service for 15 communities across Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario. The enhancements follow an announcement made earlier in the week to return previously suspended service to Atlantic Canada and Quebec City .

A message from WestJet President and CEO Ed Sims, on the airline's commitment to Canada's safe restart, is available here.

"As we look to the coming months with cautious optimism, we know our restart agenda will be pivotal to Canada's economic recovery," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "Stimulating air travel benefits all Canadians and supports those hardest hit; with one in every 10 Canadian jobs tied to travel and tourism, the ripple effect benefits our whole country."

The new routes include service between Toronto (YYZ) and Comox (YQQ); between Ottawa (YOW) and Victoria (YYJ) and eight new routes connecting the prairie provinces to British Columbia tourism destinations, such as Regina (YQR) to Kelowna (YLW). Full schedule details and start dates are outlined below.

"We are at an inflection point; one that is buoyed by the rollout of vaccines, months of learning how to take appropriate precautions, and a view to Canada's beautiful summer months that allows us to spend more time outdoors," continued Sims. "If Canadians were to shift two-thirds of their planned international-leisure travel spend towards domestic tourism, it would help sustain 150,000 jobs and accelerate recovery by one year, all while seeing what Canada has to offer."

New routes:

Route Frequency Effective from Toronto – Fort McMurray 2x weekly (Wed, Sun) June 6, 2021 Kelowna – Saskatoon 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) June 24, 2021 Kelowna – Regina 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) June 24, 2021 Saskatoon – Victoria 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) June 24, 2021 Winnipeg – Victoria 3x weekly (Thu, Sat, Sun) June 24, 2021 Edmonton – Kamloops 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) June 24, 2021 Edmonton – Penticton 2x weekly (Thu, Sun) June 24, 2021 Edmonton – Nanaimo 2x weekly (Fri, Sun) June 25, 2021 Prince George – Abbotsford 2x weekly (Fri, Sun) June 25, 2021 Ottawa – Victoria 1x weekly (Sat) June 26, 2021 Toronto – Comox 1x weekly (Sat) June 26, 2021

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

