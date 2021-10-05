WestJet launching new service between Toronto and Dublin

Airline continues to expand transatlantic network from Toronto

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Starting this spring, WestJet will provide guests with more options to connect from the airline's Toronto hub with new flights between Toronto and Dublin. The new non-stop seasonal flights are set to operate four-times weekly, beginning on May 15, 2022 and will increase to daily by June 2, 2022.

"As demand increases, we know travellers are looking for convenient and affordable options for travel between Canada and Europe," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "As we continue to focus on expanding our network from our Toronto hub where we offer 33 international destinations, these flights will further strengthen business and leisure ties between Canada and Ireland and will increase connectivity between two key markets."

With flights set to commence this spring, WestJet's inaugural service between Toronto (YYZ) and Dublin (DUB) will operate on WestJet's Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The flights will feature the airline's newly redesigned Premium cabin, that offers new levels of privacy and comfort, including an enhanced inflight dining experience and wider 2X2 seat configuration.

Details of WestJet's new seasonal service between Toronto and Dublin:

Route Frequency Start Date Departure Arrival Toronto – Dublin 4x weekly May 15, 2022 9:10 p.m. 8:45 a.m. (+1)

Daily June 2, 2022





4x weekly October 1- October 28, 2022



Dublin - Toronto 4x weekly May 16, 2022 10:05 a.m. 12:40 p.m.

Daily June 3, 2022





4x weekly October 2 - October 29, 2022





Details of WestJet's introductory fare service to Dublin from Toronto:

Route Total one-way all-in pricing Total round-trip all-in pricing Toronto – Dublin $272 CAD* $499 CAD*

*From Canada Point of Sale, 200 seats available per direction to travel from May 15, 2022 to Jun 18, 2022, book by October 12, 2021. Prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Since January 1, 2021, WestJet has welcomed more than three million guests back to the skies. The airline has created its Travel Ready Series to ensure guests are equipped and prepared with the information they need to enjoy a smooth and safe return to travel.

Additional quotes

"WestJet's continued investments in connecting Ontarians to the world is welcomed by the Ontario government. This is good news for the airline sector and the industries who rely on their investments. As we continue the fight against COVID-19, our government continues to urge all Ontarians to sign up for both vaccine doses so they can enjoy opportunities like this once service begins next May."

– Caroline Mulroney, Ontario's Minister of Transportation

"WestJet's new route is a welcome addition that will offer greater connectivity and provide even more opportunity for travel between Toronto and Dublin. We're happy to support WestJet with their new destination and continue to focus on keeping passengers safe and protected with our Healthy Airport commitment, which includes improved air quality, low and no-touch check-in and bag drop and contactless shopping and dining options."

- Craig Bradbrook, Chief Operating Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

"We are delighted to see WestJet's route network at Dublin Airport expand further with the addition of Toronto – Dublin to complement the existing Halifax and Calgary services. This news is exciting for business and tourism at both ends of the route as it connects Toronto, as the capital of the province of Ontario, with Ireland's capital city, Dublin. It's a welcome boost to transatlantic connectivity and great to see another Canadian destination added to our growing Dublin Airport network and to witness the further expansion of WestJet's operation here in Ireland. We have been working closely with WestJet since 2014 to grow its business and build a substantial base here in Dublin. This new service between Toronto and Dublin further cements the strong and enduring cultural and business ties between our two great countries."

- Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport, Managing Director

"I am delighted to welcome WestJet's announcement of a new transatlantic route between Toronto and Dublin. The pandemic has imposed incredible hardship on many sectors, none more so than the aviation industry. It is therefore testament to the resilience of everyone involved that WestJet has managed to weather that storm and continue its successful rebuilding process. The pandemic has also imposed hardships on families divided by the Atlantic so this announcement is a very positive development for all those wishing to re-connect with family, friends and indeed heritage. Since WestJet's inaugural transatlantic flight in 2014 from St John's to Dublin, we have seen and welcomed the expansion of connections to Ireland through the Halifax-Dublin and Calgary-Dublin routes in 2019. The pandemic may have stalled that progress but this Toronto–Dublin connection will continue the success of those earlier routes, offering greater choice to Irish and Canadian travellers in the process. I am therefore delighted to welcome this latest Westjet connection to Ireland, and have no doubt that the strong ties which bind so many people between Canada and Ireland will ensure its success for many years to come."

- Eamonn McKee, Ambassador of Ireland to Canada

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All promise. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

