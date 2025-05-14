CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet launched its participation in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, enhancing its commitment to providing a welcoming and comfortable experience for all guests. The Sunflower program allows guests with non-visible disabilities to discreetly signal that they may require more assistance while travelling, including extra time, patience and support.

"Through our participation in the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program, we are proud to further our commitment to providing convenient and accessible services that meet the unique needs of our guests," said Jacqui McGilliivray, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief People Officer. "The Sunflower lanyard provides a visual cue to help those with non-visible disabilities communicate their needs and navigate their environment with confidence, significantly improving their overall guest experience and making travel more accessible for them."

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program is a globally recognized program that uses the Sunflower symbol to help travellers make their needs known. Guests can choose to wear the Sunflower lanyard, or other Sunflower branded products such as a pin or wristband, both in airports and on WestJet flights to indicate to WestJet employees that they may have a specific need or require additional assistance.

"We are delighted to welcome WestJet to the global Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network. Non-visible disabilities can be neurological, cognitive and neurodevelopmental as well as physical, visual, auditory and including sensory and processing difficulties. They can also include respiratory, heart, rare diseases and chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes and chronic pain. It is wonderful to see how WestJet have committed time and energy to implement the Sunflower training to ensure that travelling Sunflower wearers are recognised by their staff to receive the additional help, understanding and kindness they may need." - Paul White, CEO Hidden Disabilities Sunflower

As part of WestJet's commitment to improving accessibility, Sunflower lanyards are now available upon request at WestJet check-in counters across Canada. Guests are also encouraged to reuse their Sunflower lanyards on future flights or wherever the Sunflower is recognized and helps them receive the assistance they need.

About the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower:

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower enables individuals to discreetly indicate that they have a non-visible disability and may need additional assistance, understanding, or more time.

Since Hidden Disabilities Sunflower was established in the UK in 2016, it has been adopted globally by businesses and charities to support their colleagues and customers. The Sunflower is recognized across a broad range of sectors - ranging from retail, financial services, transport including over 220 airports, travel and tourism, education, government, as well as healthcare, emergency service and entertainment.

Hidden Disabilities Sunflower is available globally and has been launched locally in Australia , Belgium , Canada , Denmark , Ireland , Latin America , Mauritius , the Netherlands , New Zealand , the UAE, the UK and USA .

For further information please visit: https://hdsunflower.com

