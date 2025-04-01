WestJet now introducing Vacation Flex, offering guests the opportunity to promote their vacation posts on billboards across the country.

CALGARY, AB, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced a new, unbelievable program "Vacation Flex" offering guests the chance to share their vacation posts beyond social media.

"When guests go on vacation, one of the things they look forward to most is chronicling their travel experience for friends and family on social media," said WestJet Director of Marketing, Jennifer Callegaro. "We are excited to offer guests a new, creative way to share their travel stories on billboards and bus stops across Canada, with Vacation Flex."

This first-of-its-kind program gives WestJet guests the opportunity to see their vacation photos come to life in a new way, with more exposure and opportunities to go viral than ever before.

Everyday Canadians and up-and-coming social media influencers can participate, by selecting "Vacation Flex" at the time of booking on WestJet.com. They can then select from the images they upload to their social media accounts while on vacation, which will then be synced with digital billboards across Canada.

With bold initiatives like Vacation Flex, WestJet continues to demonstrate that they're Where your story takes off.

To learn more about the Vacation Flex program, visit: westjet.com/vacayflex .

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

