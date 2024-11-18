SYDNEY, NS, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today WestJet announced its full summer schedule for 2025, expanding Nova Scotia's connectivity to Western Canada with the introduction of exclusive service between Sydney and Calgary, providing Cape Bretoners with enhanced access to Alberta.

"Today's announcement is a milestone in the community, marking the first ever nonstop service between Cape Breton and Western Canada." said Andy Gibbons, WestJet, Vice-President, External Affairs. "The addition of this route will not only provide long-desired direct access to Alberta, but it connects Cape Bretoners to WestJet's global hub, providing access to destinations world-wide."

Route Peak weekly

frequency Start date End date Sydney-Calgary 2x weekly June 10 October 18

To support the ongoing schedule enhancements in Nova Scotia, and beyond, WestJet has recently reaffirmed its commitment to providing world-class reliable air travel all year long. To learn more about the changes being made to fortify WestJet's operational resiliency, visit the WestJet newsroom.

Additional quotes

Myles Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer of the Sydney Airport Authority says; "We are overjoyed to welcome WestJet back to the McCurdy Sydney Airport with their new Calgary route – a connection we've been eager to establish for our community. This new connection holds significant value for Cape Breton, especially for those residents who work rotationally in other provinces and travel regularly across the county to be with their loved ones."

"Cape Breton has experienced decades of interprovincial migration, especially to Alberta. This new direct service offers an easier, faster way for Cape Bretoners to return, cutting down travel time and allowing them to spend more meaningful moments with family and friends," continues Tuttle. "Likewise, it opens the door for more people to visit loved ones out west, giving friends and families the chance to create lasting memories together while exploring all that Alberta has to offer. We are proud to partner with WestJet to make this meaningful connection a reality."

