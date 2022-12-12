Guests surprised in-flight with opportunity to give back $1 for every mile flown to their favourite charities

Miracle Miles to continue on select flights throughout the holidays

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today, released its annual Christmas Miracle video . This year's spot introduces WestJet's newest community investment program Miracle Miles, transforming ordinary flights with WestJet into an opportunity for guests to give back to their communities. The initiative grants anyone onboard select flights with $1 for every mile flown to give to an eligible charity or non-profit organization of their choice.

WestJet guests surprised in-flight with opportunity to give back $1 for every mile flown to their favourite charities or non-profit organizations (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership) WestJet guests surprised in-flight with opportunity to give back $1 for every mile flown to their favourite charities or non-profit organizations (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership) WestJet guests surprised in-flight with opportunity to give back $1 for every mile flown to their favourite charities or non-profit organizations (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"At WestJet we are proud to serve a diverse array of communities all year long. In the holiday season we know there is joy to be found in both giving and receiving, so for this year's Christmas Miracle, we wanted to offer our guests and WestJetters the opportunity to give back to the people and places that are most meaningful to them by supporting a charity or non-profit organization of their own choosing," said Angela Avery, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief People, Corporate & Sustainability Officer.

WestJet took to the skies to launch its first Miracle Miles trip on November 26, on flight WS551 from Winnipeg to Calgary. Onboard a total of 128 guests and six crew members travelled 677 nautical miles and collectively donated a total of $90,718 to Canadian charities of their choice.

As the holiday season continues, WestJet through its Miracle Miles program will continue to be present on select flights across Canada, as the airline donates over $150,000 to charities and non-profit organizations across Canada this December. These flights will be kept a surprise until cruising altitude, giving guests and WestJetters additional opportunities to give back.

"We hope to bring a little extra joy this holiday season through the power of Miracle Miles by giving guests and WestJetters the opportunity to support the organizations near and dear to their hearts," concluded Avery.

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]