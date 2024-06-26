WestJet initiates flight cancellations in preparation for threat of strike by Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Tech Ops employees

CALGARY, AB, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet has started cancelling flights, as the airline reacts to its Aircraft Maintenance Engineers and other Technical Operations employees plan to go on strike as of Friday, June 28 at 5:30 p.m. MT. This action ensures the airline can safely park its aircraft in a controlled manner, while enabling proactive communication and preventing the stranding of WestJet's guests and crew.

WestJet has presented the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) with a Canadian industry-leading agreement that is better suited than the previously rejected tentative agreement. Just hours into day one of a mutually agreed to four-day bargaining period, the union served a strike notice. This timing could disrupt the travel plans of more than 250,000 guests scheduled to travel over the July long weekend and appears to be an attempt to force an unreasonable contract.

"As we quickly approach the July long weekend, it is especially devastating that the strike notice we have received from AMFA forces us to begin cancelling flights and parking aircraft, for the second time in just over a week. As we are forced to make this painful decision, every one of us at WestJet feels the immense weight of the impact this will have on each of our guests and the communities we serve, counting on us to fulfill their travel plans this weekend," said Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer.

In the coming 48-hours the WestJet Group will work to park aircraft, in a measured, phased and safe approach, resulting in the following cancellations.

Total cancellation summary

Thursday, June 27 – Friday, June 28, 2024

~25 cancellations

Guest impact*

~3300 guests impacted

*WestJet is making every effort to reaccommodate all impacted guests

"We remain at the bargaining table, committed to reaching an agreement; however, we have no choice but to hold strong on a reasonable outcome that protects our future and ability to provide Canadians with critical and affordable air travel. As we initiate flight cancellations across our network, we will continue to manage our operations to the highest degree of safety," concluded Pen.

Guests travelling are advised to check the status of their flight prior to leaving for the airport. Please visit WestJet's Guest Updates page for more information regarding flight status, travel changes and more.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

