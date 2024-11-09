Airline continues to strengthen leisure network with new seasonal service to Tulum, Mexico this winter

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today WestJet is celebrating the inauguration of its service to Tulum with the departure of WS2320 from Calgary at 8:55 a.m. MST and WS2034 from Toronto at 9:00 a.m. EST. The airline continues to bolster its extensive portfolio of sun destinations this winter, reaffirming its position as Canada's leisure champion with new services to unique destinations.

"WestJet is pleased to further enhance our connections to sun destinations this winter with new seasonal service to Tulum from Calgary and Toronto, allowing guests from coast-to-coast to explore the beauty of Mexico's Riviera Maya," said Daniel Fajardo, WestJet Vice-President, Network and Schedule Planning. "Cementing our position as the country's leading leisure airline, the WestJet Group will provide more seat capacity than any other carrier to sun destinations this winter."



The introduction of service to Tulum's newly opened international airport from Calgary and Toronto adds to WestJet's robust network of service offerings to and from Mexico's Riviera Maya. Guests travelling to Tulum will also benefit from convenient flight times, allowing them to connect seamlessly from Canadian destinations across WestJet's network.

"Mexico has long been a favourite getaway for passengers departing from Toronto Pearson," said Kurush Minocher, Executive Director of Customer Experience and Airline Relations, Toronto Pearson. "We're delighted to welcome WestJet's new direct flights to Tulum, adding even more convenient travel options for our passengers to reach this vibrant destination."

For added convenience, WestJet Vacations has partnered with 30 major hotels in close proximity to the Aeropuerto Internacional de Tulum Felipe Carillo (TQO), allowing guests to book their travel and accommodations all in one transaction.

Route Frequency Start Date End Date Calgary-Tulum 1x weekly November 9, 2024 April 26, 2025 Tulum-Calgary 1x weekly November 9, 2024 April 26, 2025 Toronto-Tulum 2x weekly November 9, 2024 April 26, 2025 Tulum-Toronto 2x weekly November 9, 2024 April 26, 2025

