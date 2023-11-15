WestJet growth plan soars with intercontinental expansion across Canada

Announcement reaffirms commitment to Eastern and Atlantic Canada's transatlantic connectivity with reintroduction of European routes

Airline announces exclusive service between Calgary and Reykjavik (Keflavik) and increased frequencies for international routes out of Calgary hub, including daily, exclusive service to Tokyo

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced an expansion of its European summer 2024 network. Propelled by its growing 737 MAX fleet, the airline reintroduced sought-after service connecting Eastern Canada and Europe and introduced new service from Calgary to Reykjavik (Keflavik). As WestJet continues to strengthen its presence in Western Canada, the airline is also enhancing its 787 Dreamliner hub, increasing frequencies for international routes and adding daily exclusive service to Japan.

"Today's announcement underscores our commitment to affordably connecting Canadians from coast-to-coast to some of the world's most popular destinations," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As we continue to expand upon our growth story, we are not only providing increased accessibility to Canadians but fostering crucial connectivity between communities and driving economic growth through inbound leisure and business travel."

Western Canada's gateway to Iceland , unlocked

With four-times weekly service, beginning May 15, 2023, WestJet will be the only airline providing direct connectivity to Iceland from Calgary.

"In consultation with local partners, we agreed to announce our intention to begin service to Keflavik in May; we will continue to closely monitor volcanic activity in the region and follow the recommendations of local authorities," continued Weatherill.

Route Service start

date Frequency Departure time

(local) Arrival time

(local) Calgary –

Reykjavik

(Keflavik) May 15 4x weekly 7:55 p.m. 8:25 a.m. Reykjavik

(Keflavik) -

Calgary May 16 4x weekly 9:45 a.m. 10:43 a.m.

WestJet's service to Reykjavik will be further enhanced by the airline's interline agreement with Icelandair, enabling guests to travel across Icelandair and WestJet's network via one boarding pass, with the convenience of a single check-in and baggage tagged and checked to their final destination.

Eastern Canada's tourism pipeline strengthened with seasonal return of European service

In keeping with its commitment to being Canada's leisure champion from coast-to-coast, WestJet is pleased to reconnect three major eastern Canadian cities to key European destinations this summer, with service from Toronto to Dublin and Edinburgh, Halifax to Dublin, Edinburgh, and London, and St. John's to London.

Stimulating key leisure, business and cargo demand, WestJet's seasonal service to Europe this summer from Eastern Canada is reaffirmation of the airline's commitment to Eastern and Atlantic Canada's international air connectivity.

Route Service start

date Peak frequency Departure time

(local) Arrival time

(local) Halifax –

Dublin June 19 4x weekly 10:30 p.m. 7:55 a.m. Dublin –

Halifax June 20 4x weekly 9:30 a.m. 11:32 a.m. Halifax –

Edinburgh* June 20 3x weekly 10:40 p.m. 8:04 a.m. Edinburgh –

Halifax* June 21 3x weekly 9:30 a.m. 11:38 a.m. Halifax –

London

(Gatwick) April 28 4x weekly 11:00 p.m. 9:04 a.m. London

(Gatwick) -

Halifax April 29 4x weekly 11:00 a.m. 1:46 p.m. Toronto -

Dublin March 1 Daily 9:45 p.m. 9:39 a.m. Dublin -

Toronto March 2 Daily 11:00 a.m. 1:54 p.m. Toronto –

Edinburgh May 14 Daily 10:15 p.m. 10:05 a.m. Edinburgh -

Toronto May 15 Daily 11:25 a.m. 1:59 p.m. St. John's –

London

(Gatwick) May 1 3x weekly 12:15 a.m. 9:00 a.m. London

(Gatwick) -

St. John's May 1 3x weekly 11:00 a.m. 1:15 p.m.

*New route not previously operated

Increased intercontinental frequencies bolster Calgary's position as a convenient two-way tourism gateway for Western Canada

With increased frequency between Calgary and Tokyo and six transatlantic destinations, WestJet is providing Western Canadian communities with more choice and access to their favourite international destinations this summer. Following a highly successful introduction of non-stop service to Tokyo's Narita International Airport, the airline is responding to significant demand for the popular route and increasing service to daily this summer.

Route Service start

date Frequency summer

2024 Previous frequency

summer 2023 Calgary - Tokyo April 3 Daily 3x weekly Calgary - Rome March 16 6x weekly 5x weekly Calgary – Barcelona April 30 4x weekly 3x weekly Calgary - Edinburgh May 12 4x weekly 3x weekly Calgary - Paris Year-round Daily No change Calgary – London

(Heathrow) Year-round Daily No change Calgary - Dublin April 29 5x weekly No change

Additional Quotes

"We at Keflavik Airport are thrilled to welcome our new partners at WestJet to Iceland. WestJet is showing great confidence in Iceland as a destination and we look forward to welcoming their passengers to our beautiful country," said Grétar Már Garðarsson, Director, Airline Relations & Route Development, Keflavik Airport. "In addition, Icelandic travellers can fly to Calgary and enjoy all that the city and the province of Alberta has to offer. WestJet is an important and welcome addition to our Airport Community, a strong partner for years to come."



"This exciting new route connecting YYC and Keflavik International Airport, Iceland's international hub, provides convenient direct access to the captivating beauty of Iceland, and unlocks more opportunities for travellers to explore and connect with destinations in Iceland, Europe and beyond, as we continue to expand Calgary's global connectivity and ensuring that YYC is a premier international gateway," said Chris Dinsdale, CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority.

"London's calling and we're on our way! We have worked hard to re-establish a direct connection to Europe, and Newfoundland and Labrador welcomes the wide-reaching benefits – from our highly lucrative tourism industry to our business and trade markets. I extend my appreciation to WestJet for seeing the potential that exists in our province and the St. John's International Airport Authority for its dedicated air service development efforts. I look forward to seeing this route succeed," said The Honourable Dr. Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Re-establishing non-stop transatlantic service from St. John's has been a strategic priority for the St. John's International Airport Authority," said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, St. John's International Airport Authority. This St. John's to London-Gatwick route marks a significant air access milestone and demonstrates our commitment to providing passengers with convenient access to key destinations. We look forward to continuing our valued relationship with WestJet, and sincerely appreciate the commitment to address opportunities within our market."

"WestJet has connected Halifax Stanfield and key European destinations for several years, and we're thrilled they plan to offer three non-stop transatlantic routes again next summer," said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority. "Dublin and London Gatwick were popular routes in the past, both for Atlantic Canadians and Europeans, and we're delighted to add Edinburgh to our route map in 2024."

"We are thrilled that WestJet is re-introducing transatlantic flights from Toronto to Dublin and Edinburgh," said Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "The additional flights to these beautiful and historic cities will give our passengers greater choice when traveling to Ireland and Scotland."

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

