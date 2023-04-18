WestJet Group statement regarding ALPA strike authorization vote

CALGARY, AB, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The WestJet Group today issued the following statement regarding the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) announcement of the results of the strike authorization vote to WestJet pilots.

"A strike authorization vote is a common step by unions in context of the overall labour negotiation process and does not mean a strike will occur," said Diederik Pen, WestJet Group Chief Operating Officer. "We remain unwaveringly committed to achieving an agreement that is competitive within Canada's airline industry and ensures we have a long-term sustainable future so that we can continue to operate critical air service for millions of Canadians, while providing jobs for thousands at the WestJet Group."

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]