Airline also further enhances global network through expanded codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines, adding new seamless connections within Japan between Tokyo and Osaka (Itami) and Nagoya.

CALGARY, AB, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet announced the expansion of non-stop service between Calgary and Tokyo's Narita International Airport to daily year-round through the winter schedule which begins on October 27, 2025. The airline attributes the increase of service to the continued success of the route on both sides of the Pacific, after first having increased to daily service for its 2025 summer schedule.

"Leveraging our Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, WestJet continues to strengthen Calgary's tourism pipeline with expanded Trans-Pacific service, creating new inroads for economic growth across Western Canada and beyond," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Today's announcement of our expansion to daily year-round service between Calgary and Tokyo further reaffirms our commitment to bolstering Canadians' access to Asia."

Route Frequency Service dates Calgary Tokyo Daily March 30 - October 26, 2025 Calgary Tokyo Daily* October 27 – March 29, 2026

*New for 2025



Expanded codeshare agreement with Japan Airlines opens doors for more seamless connectivity to new Japanese destinations beyond Tokyo

Through WestJet's longstanding codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines, guests connecting from Tokyo Narita (NRT) will now have seamless access to two additional Japanese destinations:­ Osaka (Itami) and Nagoya. Guests exploring these unique destinations will enjoy the convenience of a single purchased ticket, booked through WestJet, including baggage transfers and the ability to earn WestJet Dollars throughout their journey.

"These additional options to connect, made possible by our codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines, expands WestJet's global codeshare network and will open doors for guests looking for convenient and affordable ways to explore popular destinations across Japan," continued Weatherill.

Origin Code Origin Name Destination Code Destination Name NRT Tokyo (Narita), Japan ITM Osaka (Itami), Japan NRT Tokyo (Narita), Japan NGO Nagoya, Japan



About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.





SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

