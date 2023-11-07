Significant expansion to provide improved connections to major U.S. cities from Edmonton and Vancouver

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced four new routes as part of the airline's summer schedule, unveiling significant opportunities for Western Canadians and Americans to explore both sides of the border this summer. Offering a comprehensive network of connectivity between two major Western Canadian cities and the United States, WestJet's summer schedule will feature new routes between Edmonton and Atlanta, Nashville and San Francisco, along with new service connecting Vancouver and Detroit.

"We are thrilled to be expanding transborder connectivity from Edmonton and Vancouver, providing Western Canadians with an abundance of opportunity to fulfill their diverse travel needs," shared John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Strong connections fostered between Canada and the United States are essential to WestJet's growth plan and to the communities we serve as we significantly bolster options for leisure guests, business travel and cargo services."

With strengthened direct connectivity, WestJet will increase its transborder service in Western Canada with up to daily frequency during peak travel periods between Edmonton and Atlanta and Vancouver and Detroit. Service between Edmonton and San Francisco and Nashville, and Vancouver and Detroit will operate on a seasonal basis, while service between Edmonton and Atlanta will provide year-round connectivity for guests.

Route Frequency Service start

date Departure

time (local) Arrival time

(local) Edmonton - San

Francisco 5x weekly June 20 11:30 a.m 1:32 p.m San Francisco -

Edmonton 5x weekly June 20 2:25 p.m 6:25 p.m Edmonton -

Nashville 2x weekly May 2 9:35 a.m 2:24 p.m Nashville -

Edmonton 2x weekly May 2 3:15 p.m 6:29 p.m Edmonton –

Atlanta* Daily April 29 12:45 am 7:06 a.m Atlanta –

Edmonton* Daily April 29 9:05 a.m 11:50 a.m Vancouver –

Detroit Daily April 28 11:35 p.m 7:01 a.m Detroit –

Vancouver Daily April 28 9:00 a.m 10:55 a.m

*Year-round connectivity

Expanded U.S. network increases access to Delta hubs

Through its longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests connecting through Atlanta and Detroit are accessing two of the U.S. airline's major hubs. Through WestJet's codeshare partnerships, guests flying through Detroit, will gain access to more than 70 transborder destinations through a seamless connection, including New York, Washington D.C., Boston, and more, while guests connecting through Atlanta, will find options to connect to more than 100 U.S. destinations from the world's busiest airport.

Building on WestJet's current service to Delta hubs, WestJet guests have access to Delta's expansive U.S. network on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access for select guests. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits any time they fly with either carrier, including earning and redeeming in their preferred program.

