WestJet Dreamin' more Dreamliner in 2020

Guests to benefit from more 787 service between European

destinations and Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver

CALGARY, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced its guests in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto will benefit from more domestic and transatlantic 787-9 Dreamliner service for summer 2020, giving the airline's guests more opportunity to experience WestJet's new Business Premium and Economy cabins on the state-of-the-art aircraft.

"As we welcome new 787 deliveries, we continue to showcase WestJet's award-winning guest experience to the world," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Our Dreamliner service is unique to WestJet and through increased domestic and transatlantic connections we're able to offer Canadians and visitors a superior experience whether travelling for business or leisure."

Dreamliner schedule highlights:

Earlier Dreamliner service between London , Gatwick and Calgary , operating daily as of April 14, 2020 .

, and , operating daily as of . Year-round daily service between Toronto and London , Gatwick on the Dreamliner.

and , on the Dreamliner. Daily seasonal summer Dreamliner service between Vancouver and London , Gatwick commences on April 26, 2010 .

and , commences on . Domestic year-round 787 service between Calgary and Toronto beginning in June.

and beginning in June. Transatlantic Dreamliner service between Paris and Calgary resumes March 12, 2020 .

WestJet will receive three additional Boeing Dreamliners in 2020 bringing the airline's total to six of up to 20.

The WestJet Dreamliner features 320 seats in three cabins: Business, Premium and Economy, all of which contain a high-level of comfort and WestJet's award-winning guest service. The Dreamliner's Business cabin features all-aisle-access, lie-flat seats with on-demand dining and entertainment. The upscale Premium cabin is the ideal combination of comfort, value and guest service including a separate cabin, elevated meal service and signature welcome perks featuring champagne and an amenity case. WestJet's improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment, blankets and pillows and complimentary food and beverages with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.

Details of WestJet's 787 summer service:

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Calgary-Paris Four-times weekly 7:35 p.m. 12:20 p.m. (+1) March 12, 2020 Calgary-Toronto Daily 8:30 a.m. 1:56 p.m. Daily as of June Calgary-Dublin Three-times weekly 8:45 p.m. 11:36 a.m. (+1) May 30, 2020 Calgary-London, Gatwick Daily 7:50 p.m. 11:20 a.m. (+1) April 14, 2020 Vancouver-London, Gatwick Daily 5:25 p.m. 10:30 a.m. (+1) April 26, 2020 London, Gatwick-Vancouver Daily 10:55 a.m. 12:27 p.m. April 27, 2020 Toronto-London, Gatwick Daily 8:45 p.m. 9:00 a.m. (+1) October 23, 2019 London, Gatwick-Toronto Daily 12:35 p.m. 3:54 p.m. October 24, 2019 Toronto-Calgary Daily 4:00 p.m. 6:00 p.m. Daily as of June

For more information on new routes and increased frequencies in WestJet's 787-9 summer schedule, please visit westjet.com/flight-schedules-new.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

