WestJet codeshare on flights to Tokyo, Japan now available through enhanced cooperation with Japan Airlines

Guests now able to purchase travel from select destinations across WestJet's domestic network to Tokyo via Vancouver

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced an enhancement to its codeshare agreement with Japan Airlines, enabling the airline's "WS" code on Japan Airlines (JAL) operated flights between Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Narita International Airport (NRT) in Tokyo, Japan.

With the addition of Tokyo as a destination available for sale to guests on WestJet.com and through the airline's call centre and travel trade partners, WestJet guests can now seamlessly book travel to Tokyo via Vancouver from across the airline's domestic network.

"As transpacific air travel increases between Canada and Japan, this is an ideal time to launch this new step in our cooperation with Japan Airlines," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "Both our countries have substantial inbound and outbound tourism markets and this enhancement will bring more convenient options to travellers on both sides of the Pacific."

This new development expands the long-standing codeshare agreement between WestJet and Japan airlines which has been in place since 2011.

Ross Leggett, Deputy Senior Vice President of Route Marketing, International Relations and Alliances of Japan Airlines said, "Japan Airlines is excited to strengthen our codeshare partnership with WestJet, by offering passengers more opportunities to travel between Japan and Canada. WestJet has been an outstanding partner, and we are committed to offering travellers seamless connectivity."

The codeshare will offer optimized connecting times between WestJet and Japan Airlines flights, through check in and baggage checked to final destination at the first point of departure, and the ability to earn and redeem WestJet Dollars for members of WestJet Rewards.

About the WestJet Group of Companies

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit www.westjet.com .

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became Japan's first international airline. A member of the oneworld® alliance, JAL connects more than 349 airports in 54 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners, with a modern fleet of more than 230 aircraft. JAL Mileage Bank (JMB), the airline's loyalty program, is one of the largest mileage programs in Asia. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service and aims to become one of the most preferred airlines in the world.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]