Holiday Heroes campaign captures surprise reunion for three deserving Canadians and their loved ones

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today unveiled its annual Christmas Miracle campaign, aptly titled Holiday Heroes, marking 11 years of making the impossible possible. This year's campaign shines a spotlight on the one-in-four Canadians who will be separated from a loved one over the holidays. WestJetters know all too well what it's like to be separated from family and friends over the holidays, so this year they facilitated three surprise reunions for individuals working in the industries dedicated to supporting travel during this busy time of year.

"WestJet is proud to be part of a large community that works tirelessly through the holiday season to connect Canadians to the people and places that matter most to them," said Jennifer Callegaro, Director of Marketing, WestJet. "This year, our Christmas Miracle campaign acknowledges the many holiday heroes across the travel industry and gives them the best gift of all – time with their loved ones."

Through its Christmas Miracle campaign, WestJet facilitated three surprise reunions:

Ashley Springer , a Translink Bus Driver, reunited with his sister and nephew from New York City .

, a Translink Bus Driver, reunited with his sister and nephew from . Killian Kampes , a Valet at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, reunited with his mother and father from Dublin .

, a Valet at Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, reunited with his mother and father from . Husan Gill , an AGI Ramp Agent at Vancouver International Airport, reunited with her childhood best friend from Prince George .

"For more than a decade, we have created meaningful holiday campaigns that give back to the people and communities we serve," continued Callegaro. "We surveyed Canadians and 75 percent noted spending time together with loved ones is most important over the holidays. Knowing this, we were so excited to surprise just a few deserving heroes in this year's campaign."

This holiday season, the airline is inviting Canadians to nominate their holiday hero who is working away from loved ones, for an opportunity to connect.

