WestJet celebrates another year of Christmas Miracle magic, revisiting an old classic with an exciting twist, recognizing parents that make holiday dreams come true

Canada's friendliest airline asked children what they thought grown-ups wanted for Christmas, surprising more than 100 guests with gifts upon arrival

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - For the past 12 years, WestJet has been a catalyst for making the impossible possible, with magical moments focused on spreading cheer and giving back to our guests. Honouring the 11-year anniversary of one of WestJet's most beloved miracles, Real-Time Giving, the airline decided to bring back this magical campaign with an extra special twist.

Watch this year's Christmas Miracle aptly called Parents' Wishlist here .

This holiday season, before families boarded a WestJet flight from Toronto to Calgary, guests visited Santa's Station where WestJet's Blue Santa asked kids what they thought their parents and other grown-ups wanted for Christmas.

"As a mom, I'm often amused by what my kids guess I might like for Christmas," says Jennifer Callegaro, Director of Marketing at WestJet. "Our annual Christmas Miracle is a heartwarming reminder of the magic of giving. WestJet is proud to continue our tradition of spreading joy, while helping our guests travelling over the holidays create magical memories."

During the 4.5 hour flight, WestJetters raced through stores across Calgary to gather all of the requested gifts and wrap them just in time. Once the families landed in Calgary, they discovered that their holiday wishes had been granted in real-time while they were in flight. WestJet surprised all 130 guests with a gift waiting for them at the baggage carousel in Calgary.

From the imaginations of kids, presents big and small were given, ranging from a simple avocado to flights for a family trip to Italy. Some of the extra-special surprises from our partners included smart phones, tablets and smart watches from TELUS, gift cards to order in with Skip, VIP experience to a Toronto Blue Jays game, tickets to next year's 112th CFL Grey Cup and season tickets to a CFL market of choice, a Coca-Cola bicycle and swag, signed jerseys from the Calgary Roughnecks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders, tickets to the Calgary Stampeders and Calgary Cavalry games, a stay at the Fairmont Banff Springs, various Iberostar Hotels & Resorts vacations, and Tourism Calgary gift cards to local restaurants.

"With the launch of WestJet's new brand platform this year, we are renewing our commitment to meaningfully impact our guests' travel stories while we connect them to the people and places that matter most," continued Callegaro.

Additional partners who helped bring this year's WestJet Christmas Miracle to life include Canadian Tire, CrossIron Mills, Toronto Pearson International Airport, and YYC Calgary International Airport.

Please see this year's Christmas Miracle campaign video and images in the Media Kit .

About WestJet:

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 14,000 employees, 200 aircraft, and more than 100 destinations in 25 countries.

For more information on WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected].