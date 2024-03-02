Return of service reignites two-way tourism opportunities

TORONTO, March 2, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet is celebrating the return of transatlantic flying between Eastern Canada and Europe following the touchdown of WestJet flight WS34 between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Dublin International Airport. As Canada's coast-to-coast leisure travel champion, the daily summer seasonal service reaffirms WestJet's commitment to transatlantic connectivity to and from Eastern Canada.

This summer also marks the 10-year anniversary of WestJet's entry into Europe, commemorating the airline's inaugural transatlantic flight between St. John's and Dublin in 2014.

"Service between Toronto and Dublin continues be an important part of WestJet's story, and we celebrate a decade of service that has strengthened ties between our two countries," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "The return of daily seasonal service between Toronto and Dublin gives Canadians the opportunity to immerse themselves in the diverse landscapes, rich culture and warm hospitality of Ireland with the convenience and affordability WestJet is known for."

Route Frequency Service start

date Service end

date Departure

time (local) Arrival

time (local) Toronto - Dublin Daily March 1 Oct. 13 10:45 p.m. 10:55 a.m. Dublin - Toronto Daily March 2 Oct. 14 12:15 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

"As the gateway to Europe, direct flights between Canada and Ireland have revolutionized the tourism landscape, making it easier than ever for travellers to explore the enchanting beauty and rich heritage of Ireland. This 10-year milestone represents not just a connection between our two nations, but an invitation for travellers to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture and warm hospitality that we have to offer. As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience the magic of Ireland firsthand and create lasting memories that will inspire future travel," says Tourism Ireland Country Manager Sandra Moffatt.

As WestJet continues to lead in leisure, the airline is pleased to reconnect three major eastern Canadian cities to key European destinations this summer, with additional previously announced service offerings.

Route Peak

frequency Service

start

date Service

end

date Departure

time

(local) Arrival

time

(local) Halifax-Dublin 4x weekly June 19 Oct. 13 10:30 p.m. 7:55 a.m. Dublin-Halifax 4x weekly June 20 Oct. 14 9:30 a.m. 11:38 a.m. Halifax-Edinburgh* 3x weekly June 20 Oct. 12 10:40 p.m. 8:15 a.m. Edinburgh-Halifax 3x weekly June 21 Oct. 13 9:35 a.m. 11:41 a.m. Halifax-London (Gatwick) 4x weekly April 28 Oct. 25 11:00 p.m. 9:00 a.m. London (Gatwick)-Halifax 4x weekly April 29 Oct. 26 11:00 a.m. 1:46 p.m. Toronto-Edinburgh Daily May 14 Oct. 12 10:10 p.m. 10:00 a.m. Edinburgh-Toronto Daily May 15 Oct. 13 11:20 a.m. 1:54 p.m. St. John's-London (Gatwick) 3x weekly May 1 Oct. 25 12:15 a.m. 9:00 a.m. London (Gatwick)-St. John's 3x weekly May 1 Oct. 25 11:00 a.m. 1:10 p.m.

More information about WestJet's summer schedule can be found at WestJet.com.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

