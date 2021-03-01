"A quarter century ago, WestJet provided Canadians with a choice in airlines; since that time, we have invested across the country to bring more options and competitive fares to millions of Canadians who couldn't afford the price of air travel prior," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "We are thankful to the thousands of WestJetters who have dedicated themselves to building our airline and to the more than 300 million guests who have chosen to fly with us. A lot has changed, but care remains at the heart of what we do."

WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

WestJet's arrival cut airfare almost in half for many communities and is the reason why 50 per cent more Canadians have been able to take a flight. WestJet has donated more than 200,000 flights to charitable organizations across its network and WestJetters have volunteered more than 575,000 hours to local community organizations through the WestJetters Caring for the Community program.

"It has been a difficult year for all airlines, WestJet included," continued Sims. "I am proud of our resilient team who repatriated 4,000 Canadians on 28 flights with Global Affairs Canada; introduced more than 20 additional layers of safety for those still flying; and most recently, have volunteered to assist governments in vaccinating Canadians. We have been there in the past for Canadians and will be here in the future, for when they are ready to fly."

Donating the gift of flight

Today, in celebration of 25 years, WestJet is re-creating its first flight between Calgary and Vancouver with day-one WestJetters operating the flight, including the captain, first officer, cabin crew members and flight dispatch. The scheduled flight, WS129, has 140 guests on board and as part of marking the airline's 25-year commitment to communities, each guest will receive a gift of flight voucher to be donated to a charity of their choice. The gift of flight is valid for one roundtrip flight for two anywhere WestJet flies and is to be used by non-profit and charity organizations to support their fundraising initiatives.

"WestJet is committed to Canadian communities and we are honoured to provide others with the opportunity to share in our caring spirit by giving the gift of flight to the charity of their choice that may need an extra hand right now in fundraising," stated Sims.

About WestJet

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

