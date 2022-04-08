WestJet Cargo's first Boeing 737-800 Converted Freighter lands in Calgary

"The delivery of our first freighter to our home base in Calgary, Alberta gives us great confidence in the growth and development of our commercial cargo service and I am eager to see our new dedicated commercial cargo service take flight as we begin providing competitive services to cargo customers across Canada," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet CEO.

Prior to its delivery to WestJet Cargo in Calgary, the first aircraft (msn 34686) completed conversion by Boeing at an approved MRO facility in Guangzhou, China. WestJet Cargo plans to have all four BCFs in service by the end of 2022.

"BBAM is excited to partner with our long-time customer WestJet as they launch WestJet Cargo. This is our first North American placement of the Boeing 737-800BCF, an important milestone for BBAM's industry-leading freighter program." said Steve Zissis, President and CEO of BBAM.

Leveraging its quick to load and fly narrow body aircraft, the 737-800 equipped with CFM56-7B engines enables WestJet Cargo to offer greater fuel efficiency, flexibility and frequency for its customers. WestJet Cargo routes and scheduled services will accommodate the diverse needs of cargo customers using WestJet's existing network and highly skilled 737 pilots.

"WestJet Cargo's mission is to provide our customers with the reliable on-time performance and competitive cost advantage synonymous with the WestJet brand and I look forward to our continued partnership with BBAM, as we witness our dedicated freighters provide our customers increased reliability, flexibility and capacity to transport their diverse shipments to their chosen destination," continued von Hoensbroech.

WestJet announced its new dedicated cargo service, using 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters (BCF), to fulfill the larger-scale needs of Canadian businesses, freight forwarders, shippers and individual customers in June 2021.

As WestJet Cargo continues to grow, so too will its team, network and flight plans. To learn more about how WestJet Cargo can fulfill shipping needs, or to discover incredible employment opportunities, visit WestJet Cargo.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

About BBAM Limited Partnership (BBAM)

BBAM is the world's largest dedicated manager of investments in leased commercial jet aircraft providing over 70 airline customers in more than 30 countries with fleet and financing solutions over the last three decades, and the only significant manager in sector focused exclusively on generating investment returns on third party capital. With more than 450 aircraft under management, BBAM employs over 150 professionals at its headquarters in San Francisco and offices around the world, located in New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore, Zurich, Dublin and Santiago. BBAM is a full-service lessor and maintains its own in-house capabilities encompassing aircraft origination, disposition, lease marketing, technical maintenance, regulatory compliance, capital markets activity, tax structuring, legal, contracts and finance, for all asset types and strategies. You can find more info about BBAM on its website at www.bbam.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]