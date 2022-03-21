"This partnership is building on proven success between WestJet Cargo and the GTA Group," said Charles Duncan, WestJet, Executive Vice-President, Cargo and President, Swoop. "WestJet Cargo will bring customers new competitive options, and together with GTA we will disrupt the industry, providing more air freight capacity to domestic cargo customers who depend on reliable and on-time performance. We are eager to see these freighters take flight as we plan ahead to best serve Canadians and their business needs."

WestJet's 737-800NG narrow body aircraft is perfectly suited to serve the overnight express freight community offering increased flexibility and frequency. Quick to fill and fly, with among the best fuel efficiency in the cargo category, these freighters will provide the partnership a competitive cost advantage. In addition to dedicated freighters, WestJet Cargo will further support the GTA Group's service through WestJet's existing cargo business in the bellies of its commercial fleet.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our organization," said Mario D'Urso, Chairman of the GTA Group of Companies. "We are thrilled to partner with WestJet and confident that, together, we will offer the Canadian market a new alternative shipping option to meet the demands of this rapidly growing, expanding, and demanding market."

Founded in 2001 and based out of Toronto, Ontario, the GTA Group of companies offers a diverse array of aviation related services ranging from ground service equipment maintenance, rental and sales to ground and cargo handling, ecommerce and cargo sales.

As WestJet Cargo continues to grow, so too will its team, network and flight plans. To learn more about how WestJet Cargo can fulfill shipping needs, or to discover incredible employment opportunities, visit WestJet Cargo.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

