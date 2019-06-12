WestJet - Buy Business, get Gold

CALGARY, June 12, 2019 /CNW/ - WestJet today introduced a new WestJet Rewards offer, "Buy Business, get Gold" giving guests the opportunity to become a WestJet Rewards Gold member before they fly until February 29, 2020 with the booking of a round-trip Business cabin fare between Calgary and London (Gatwick), Dublin or Paris.

"WestJet Rewards Gold status is designed to recognize and reward WestJet's frequent flyers with a wide-range of travel privileges," said d'Arcy Monaghan, WestJet Vice-President of Loyalty Programs. "Guests booking a Business or Business Flex fare on our Dreamliner will get the upgrade to Gold in time for flight. Our new Dreamliner is already a rewarding flight experience and with buy Business, get Gold, it becomes even more so."

"Buy Business, get Gold" starts June 11, 2019 until June 30, 2019 for travel July 6, 2019 to September 5, 2019. Full details are available at westjet.com/getgold.

WestJet Rewards Gold members receive unlimited lounge access, priority check-in and boarding, priority baggage, advance seat selection, and more. Gold members are also eligible for complimentary upgrades to WestJet's Premium cabin on most WestJet flights with the purchase of EconoFlex fares. To learn more about Gold, visit westjet.com/gold.

This summer, WestJet operates daily between Calgary and London (Gatwick), four-times weekly between Calgary and Paris and three-times weekly between Calgary and Dublin. WestJet's Dreamliner fleet carries 320 guests featuring WestJet's Business, Premium and Economy cabins. The Dreamliner's Business cabin features all-aisle-access, lie-flat seats with on-demand dining and entertainment. The upscale Premium cabin is the ideal combination of comfort, value and guest service including a separate cabin, elevated meal service and signature welcome perks featuring sparkling wine and amenity case. WestJet's improved Economy cabin features on-demand inflight entertainment, blankets and pillows with a select number of extra legroom seats available for purchase.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email media@westjet.com

