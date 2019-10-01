WestJet brings pink to the skies in support of a future without breast cancer

Guests flying with WestJet will notice even more pink in the skies and on the ground this year with updates to WestJetters' uniforms for the fourth consecutive year. This month, new pink aprons have been made available to WestJetters along with custom-designed pink neckwear, hats and personality pins that see 100 per cent of the purchase price going to the Canadian Cancer Society breast cancer cause.

"WestJet and WestJetters are committed to making breast cancer beatable and for the seventh consecutive year we're joining alongside a collective of Canadians to raise awareness and funds throughout the month of October," said Richard Bartrem, WestJet Vice-President Marketing Communications. "Since 2013, through WestJetters' dedication and fundraising, we've been able to raise over $500,000 in support of a future without breast cancer. We're inspired to wear pink and raise funds in support of research, education and awareness programs."

As a committed partner of CCS and the official airline of their CIBC Run for the Cure for the seventh consecutive year, on Oct. 6, over 30 teams featuring close to 500 WestJetters and their networks will come together to participate at 57 locations across Canada.

"Friends, families, children and spouses, coworkers, neighbours and strangers, those who have fought and won, those in our memories, and those who are just finding out what it means to fight: you are not ever alone. Pink is hope, pink is strength and, most importantly, pink is the colour that binds us together," said Stephanie Ciarrocco, WestJet Customer Service Agent and breast cancer survivor.

"The CIBC Run for the Cure unites a collective of Canadians who are a force-for-life in the face of breast cancer," says Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society. "With the support of that collective and our dedicated partners like WestJet, we fund the best breast cancer research and provide the largest cancer support system in the country. We are incredibly thankful to WestJet for their ongoing commitment to the breast cancer cause."

WestJet provides the Canadian Cancer Society the gift of flight, helping the organization reduce administration expenses, as well as encourages WestJetter fundraising and participation in the CIBC Run for the Cure.

About WestJet

Together with WestJet's regional airlines, WestJet Encore and WestJet Link, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is proud to be recognized for three consecutive years as Best Airline in Canada (2017-19) and awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (2019). From 2017-2018, WestJet was also awarded among travellers' favourite Mid-Sized and Low-Cost Airlines in North America. The airline was also recognized among the Economy Class winners in North America, 2018. All awards are based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Recent recognition includes:

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

2018/2017 Winner Among Mid-Sized and Low Cost Airlines – North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 Winner – Economy, North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2018 North America's Best Low-Cost Airline (Skytrax)

2018/2017/2016 Canada's Most Trusted Airline (Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria)

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet blog at blog.westjet.com

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email media@westjet.com

Related Links

http://www.westjet.com

