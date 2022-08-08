WestJet brings back the heat this Winter

Airline to return 17 sun and leisure routes suspended during pandemic to destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and U.S.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the return of 17 sun routes to its network this winter. The returning routes which were suspended for more than two years, bring enhanced connectivity and vacation options for Canadians and communities across the airline's network.

"The restart of these routes is another positive step in the restoration our network as we solidify WestJet as the reliable, friendly and affordable airline we are known to be," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We recognize the past three winters have been disruptive to our guests travel plans and we look forward to reconnecting Canadians to some of the warmer destinations they have missed the most."

The airline today also announced new six-times weekly regional service between Penticton, B.C., and Vancouver beginning on February 17, 2023 on WestJet Link along with the restart of domestic connectivity between Edmonton and Nanaimo, B.C.

Highlights from WestJet's winter schedule release:

Sun and Leisure, Transborder and Transatlantic:

Restart of 17 sun and leisure routes suspended since 2019

45 per cent increase to sun and leisure flights from winter 2021

60 per cent increase in transborder flights from winter 2021

25 per cent increase in transatlantic flights from winter 2021

WestJet's investments in sun, transborder and leisure flying are growing across the country with:



A 50% increase in flights from Central/ Eastern Canada from winter 2021

A 55% increase in flights from Western Canada from winter 2021

Network-wide:

65 per cent increase in flights to/from Winnipeg (YWG) from winter 2021

Domestic:

New domestic connection between Vancouver and Penticton, B.C. , on WestJet Link

and , on WestJet Link Restart of Edmonton - Nanaimo route suspended since 2019

- route suspended since 2019 25 per cent overall increase in flights network-wide domestically from winter 2021

Transborder Restarts:

Route Restart Date Peak Frequency Operated By Kelowna – Phoenix November 16, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet Saskatoon – Las Vegas November 10, 2022 2x Weekly WestJet Saskatoon – Orlando* December 16, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet Regina – Las Vegas November 10, 2022 2x Weekly WestJet Regina – Orlando December 16, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet Vancouver – Orlando November 12, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet Winnipeg – Phoenix October 31, 2022 2x Weekly WestJet St. John's – Tampa Bay March 19, 2023 1x Weekly WestJet



*Operated on very limited basis in 2021

Carribean, Mexico, Central American Restarts:

Route Restart Date Peak Frequency Operated By Calgary – Belize City November 18, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet Calgary – Nassau November 26, 2022 1x weekly WestJet Calgary – Varadero November 5, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet Comox – Puerto Vallarta November 5, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet Ottawa – Montego Bay November 12, 2022 2x Weekly WestJet Regina – Cancun* November 13, 2022 2x Weekly WestJet Toronto – Cayo Coco November 5, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet Toronto – Samana December 17, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet Winnipeg – Montego Bay December 17, 2022 1x Weekly WestJet



*Operated on very limited basis in 2021

Domestic Routes:

Route Start Date Frequency Operated by Vancouver – Penticton* February 17, 2023 6x Weekly WestJet Link Edmonton – Nanaimo October 30, 2022 3x Weekly WestJet Encore



*new route

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

