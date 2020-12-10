WestJet awarded APEX Five-Star Major Airline Award

APEX's rating program is based exclusively on third-party passenger feedback and insights collected using the TripIt app from Concur. Measured against 600 airlines around the world and using a five-star scale to rate nearly one million flights using the feedback of passengers, WestJet received the highest rating from APEX.

"We are honoured that our efforts to deliver an exceptional experience have been recognized by APEX and our guests as worthy of a five-star major airline rating," said Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "In a year full of unexpected challenges, our guests have relied on us to continue delivering convenient, caring and friendly service from booking through bag pickup, while keeping safety top of mind."

While the pandemic has significantly slowed the airline's growth, once recovered WestJet will continue its trajectory to become a global network airline, bringing Canadians to the world and the world to Canada. In 2018, the airline launched its premium strategy with the arrival and launch of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, featuring three cabins including business, premium economy and economy, along with new premium cabins onboard most 737 aircraft and elevated guest service and products to go with it. WestJet just recently opened its first owned lounge at the Calgary International Airport. Throughout the pandemic, the airline has also maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by air travel data and analytics company, Cirium.

"Thank you to APEX and all of our guests for acknowledging our efforts. And thank you especially to all WestJetters who have continued to work to keep our guests safe and supported throughout these times," continued von zur Muehlen.

About WestJet

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Recent recognition includes:

2020 Five Star Major Airline (APEX)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]

