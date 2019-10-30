WestJet answering Italian holiday dreams with non-stop Dreamliner service between Rome and Calgary

"Whether they have Italian roots or are dreaming of a bucket list destination, western Canadians have never had convenient, non-stop access to the Eternal City," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "WestJet's continued international expansion from our home in Calgary reinforces our commitment to investing in the city as an international aviation hub. With travel via Dreamliner and an elapsed travel time as opposed to connecting through eastern hubs, this flight positions us as a preferable transatlantic option for a wonderful summer holiday in beautiful and historic Rome."

"We are extremely proud to welcome WestJet to Rome Fiumicino Airport as its new destination in Europe and first in Italy," said Fausto Palombelli, Chief Commercial Officer of Aeroporti di Roma. "Rome Fiumicino, the first airport in Europe for passenger satisfaction, is constantly developing as the main Italian hub and preferred gateway to the Mediterranean and Southeast Europe. The new WestJet flight is the answer to an increasing demand between Canada and Italy, that has been growing beyond the capacity introduced into the market. Flying non-stop to Calgary will allow Italian customers to reach and discover a destination never served before and provide preferential access to central and western Canada and the U.S."

"Our guests now have the option to avoid a long day of travel including connections, with WestJet's new non-stop flight from Calgary to Rome," said Bob Sartor, President & CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority. "WestJet is our airport's largest carrier and our strategic partner. We congratulate them on this new Dreamliner route to Italy."

WestJet seasonal service between Rome's Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino (FCO) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) will operate three-times weekly in peak season. Flights are timed for convenient connections across WestJet's network in North America, including to and from Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The airline today also announced it is adding more than 300 Dreamliner departures, an increase of more than 52 per cent over 2019, to key transatlantic Dreamliner routes out of Calgary including:

Calgary - London ( Gatwick ) six-times weekly starting April 4, 2020 , increases to daily service April 14, 2020 .

- ( ) six-times weekly starting , increases to daily service . Calgary - Paris starting March 12 , three-times weekly, increases to four-times weekly April 6 , and to six times weekly on June 2, 2020 . This is an additional two weekly flights over summer 2019.

- starting , three-times weekly, increases to four-times weekly , and to six times weekly on . This is an additional two weekly flights over summer 2019. Calgary - Dublin resumes twice-weekly service on May 3, 2020 and increases to three-times weekly flights on May 30, 2020 .

WestJet's transatlantic Dreamliner flights, based out of Calgary, are uniquely and conveniently timed in the interest of Albertans and western Canadians with late-day departures and daytime arrivals to suit guests travelling transatlantic.



"After the success we had on our Dreamliner routes out of Calgary in summer 2019, we have added 200,000 more seats and lengthened the operating dates on our seasonal routes," continued Sims. "The reception of these flights reinforces that we are providing services that were long overlooked for travellers from the west. Our investments in Alberta are driving economic growth, boosting our visitor economy, enabling businesses and communities to grow and unlock their potential while connecting families and friends."

Details of WestJet's Dreamliner service between Rome and Calgary

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Calgary-Rome (FCO) One-time weekly 6 p.m.

12 p.m. (+1) May 2, 2020 Rome (FCO)- Calgary One-time weekly 2 p.m.

4:33 p.m. May 3, 2020 Calgary-Rome (FCO) Three-times weekly 6 p.m.

12 p.m. (+1) May 28, 2020 Rome (FCO)- Calgary Three-times weekly 2 p.m. 4:33 p.m. May 29, 2020

Details of WestJet's enhanced Dreamliner service between Calgary and London, Paris and Dublin

Route Frequency Departing Arriving Effective Calgary-London (LGW) Daily 7:50 p.m. 11:25 a.m. (+1) April 14, 2020 London (LGW)-Calgary Daily 1:30 p.m. 3:20 p.m. April 15, 2020 Calgary-Paris (CDG) Four-times weekly 7:20 p.m. 12:20 p.m. (+1) March 12, 2020 Paris (CDG)-Calgary Four-times weekly 2:20 p.m. 3:16 p.m. March 13, 2020 Calgary-Paris (CDG) Six-times weekly 7:20 p.m. 12:20 p.m. (+1) June 2, 2020 Paris (CDG)-Calgary Six-times weekly 2:20 p.m. 3:16 p.m. June 3, 2020 Calgary-Dublin (DUB) Twice-weekly 7:50 p.m. 10:55 a.m. (+1) May 3, 2020 Dublin (DUB)-Calgary Twice-weekly 1 p.m. 2:28 p.m. May 4, 2020 Calgary-Dublin (DUB) Three-times weekly 7:50 p.m. 10:55 a.m. (+1) May 30, 2020 Dublin (DUB)-Calgary Three-times weekly 1 p.m. 2:28 p.m. May 31, 2020

