MONTRÉAL, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet released its 2025/2026 winter schedule for Québec—the first integrated schedule with Sunwing. For the first time, WestJet will introduce weekly departures from Montréal to Samaná, Dominican Republic and Managua, Nicaragua. WestJet is also introducing two new destinations from Québec City: San Andrés Island, Colombia and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

"The WestJet Group continues to see many opportunities for growth across Québec, and we remain committed to safely flying guests to the places they want most," said Lyne Chayer, Vice President, Sunwing Vacations Group Québec. "We're also proud to be carrying on Sunwing's longstanding legacy of helping Québecers enjoy warm vacations during the cold winter months."

Committed to affordable connections between Québec and a total of 23 sun vacation hotspots, WestJet is increasing weekly departures twelve per cent overall, with peak non-stop service to Latin America and the Caribbean increasing by thirteen per cent from Québec alone.

Sunwing Vacations expands package options

The WestJet Group continues to offer enhanced vacation packages through Sunwing Vacations Group's tour operating and retail brands this winter. Vacation seekers can enjoy seamless, affordable holiday travel with the added benefit of WestJet's industry-leading hospitality by booking on Vacances WestJet Quebec, Sunwing.ca or WestJet.com.

"We're thrilled to offer flights and vacation packages from Montréal to the new and exciting destinations of Samaná and Managua for this winter season, along with packages from Québec City to San Andrés and Montego Bay," said Lyne Chayer. "These destinations are all rich in culture and history and are available to book through our all-inclusive vacation brands. We're excited to provide a growing number of vacation options to suit our guests' diverse needs from the province of Québec, coupled with reliable, caring and bilingual service on board WestJet. We encourage guests to book early to secure their preferred destination at an incredible price point."

Guests travelling from Québec may book WestJet's full winter 2025/2026 schedule beginning July 14, 2025.

Winter 2025/2026 highlights:

Route Peak

frequency Start date Frequency change (from

Winter 2024/25) Montréal – Samaná 2x weekly December 11, 2025 New route Montréal – Managua 1x weekly December 18, 2025 New destination Montréal – Puerto Plata* 5x weekly October 28, 2025 Frequency increase (67%) Montréal – Santa Clara* 5x weekly Year-Round Frequency increase (25%) Montréal – Punta Cana* 13x weekly Year-Round Frequency increase (8%) Montréal – Cancun* 14x weekly Year-Round Frequency increase (8%) Montréal – Cayo Coco* 7x weekly Year-Round Frequency increase (17%) Montréal – Río Hato* 2x weekly Year-Round Frequency increase (100%) Montréal – Puerto Vallarta* 2x weekly December 7, 2025 Frequency increase (100%) Québec City – San Andrés 1x weekly December 8, 2025 New route Québec City – Montego Bay 1x weekly December 6, 2025 New route *New frequency available July 14, 2025

Additional quotes

Montreal (YUL) – Karl Brochu, Vice-President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development, Aéroports de Montréal

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted with these new routes served by WestJet, a long-standing partner. These routes will make travelling easier for the many passengers using YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport," said Karl Brochu, ADM's Vice-President, Airport Operations and Air Services Development. "We're very pleased to support WestJet in expanding its service offering with these new sun destinations that cater to different groups of travellers. An airport that provides varied and accessible services benefits the entire community."

Quebec City (YQB) – Stéphane Poirier, President and Chief Executive Officer, YQB

"The addition of San Andrés in Colombia and Montego Bay in Jamaica reflects WestJet's commitment to offer Québec City travellers varied, attractive and easily accessible winter options," notes Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB. "These new sun destinations are a perfect fit with our shared goal of adding options from YQB, thanks to the carrier's renewed trust in our airport. We welcome WestJet's commitment to enriching its network and supporting the growth of our market."

Samaná (AZS) – Alexandra Malvezin, Chief Commercial Officer, AERODOM

"We're thrilled about these new flights from Canada to Samaná. Thanks to WestJet, more travelers will be able to experience the stunning beaches, natural beauty, and rich culture of this incredible region,' said Alexandra Malvezin, Chief Commercial Officer, AERODOM. "At VINCI Airports, we are committed to enhancing air connectivity and supporting the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve."

WestJet Cargo – Amanda Ierfino, WestJet Vice-President, Sales and Cargo

"We're excited to see the connectivity in Montréal broaden with the addition of belly cargo service to Managua and Samaná this winter," said Amanda Ierfino, WestJet Vice-President, Sales and Cargo. "These routes are particularly important for the movement of perishable goods, including tropical fruits, fresh flowers and seafood, meeting seasonal demand and enabling greater trade flows and economic ties between Canada and Central America, as well as the Caribbean."

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

