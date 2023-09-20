VICTORIA, BC, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet, today announced service between Victoria and Las Vegas, reintroducing the airline's first transborder connection from the island, for the first time since 2017. Beginning February 1, 2024, WestJet will operate non-stop service between Victoria and Las Vegas, twice weekly, as the airline continues to strengthen its investments in Western Canada through increased sun and leisure connections.

"WestJet is proud to add our newest route to our winter schedule, and bolster Victoria's transborder connectivity to Las Vegas. As we continue to provide guests across Canada with even more affordable and accessible opportunities to escape the cold and find the sun this winter, Victoria is an important part of our Western Canada growth plan," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Route Frequency Effective Victoria – Las Vegas 2x/week Thursday and Sunday February 1 Las Vegas - Victoria 2x/week Thursday and Sunday February 1

"We're very excited for the return of WestJet service to Las Vegas," said Elizabeth M. Brown, President and CEO, Victoria Airport Authority. "This will provide residents of Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island convenient non-stop service to this popular destination. It also demonstrates YYJ's continued efforts to recover post-pandemic and reflects a positive sign of confidence in the Victoria marker. We appreciate WestJet's continued support for our region and wish them much success with this new route."

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

