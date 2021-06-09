Ed Sims will remain as President and Chief Executive, as well as a member of the WestJet Group board of directors until December 2021. Moving forward, he will continue in a senior advisory role with Onex Partners focused on aerospace and aviation.

"I want to thank Ed for his contributions to WestJet's strategy and growth initiatives over the past four years," said Chris Burley, Chairman of WestJet's board of directors. "Ed has led WestJet through the worst crisis in aviation history and will see us through to the end of 2021. We owe our relative strength and stability in no small measure to Ed's leadership and steady hand. On a personal note, we're pleased that Ed will be able to rejoin his family in New Zealand at the end of the year."

"My time with WestJet has been an absolute career highlight and a privilege in my 35 years in the travel and aviation industries," said Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO. "The global pandemic and the ongoing travel restrictions have separated so many of us for so long from loved ones. With two children in New Zealand, I am prioritizing the needs of family who I will not have seen in two years. I would like to thank WestJet's founder Clive Beddoe, Onex and past and current board members and my Executive Leadership team who have all been tremendously supportive. My special thanks go to the remarkable group of people who call themselves WestJetters for everything they have achieved."

"Ed was a critical part of Onex' investment in WestJet," said Tawfiq Popatia, a WestJet board member and Senior Managing Director at Onex. "With the WestJet transaction closing in December 2019 and the pandemic hitting Canada in February the following year, we had only a few weeks between closing and the onset of the pandemic and it's hard to overstate the importance of Ed's leadership through this exceptionally challenging period. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Ed."

The board of directors of WestJet has commenced a search for a new Chief Executive Officer.

A video from Ed Sims, WestJet President and CEO, is available for download here.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

