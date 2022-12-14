CALGARY, AB, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced the appointment of Tanya Foster as Chief Information Officer. Foster will join WestJet's executive leadership on January 9, 2023.

Following an extensive global search, Foster will bring more than 20 years of IT experience and forging links between business strategy and technology solutions to WestJet. As WestJet's Chief Information Officer, she will oversee all aspects of the airline's IT capabilities, ensuring its technology platforms are efficient, easy-to-use and cost effective.

Tanya Foster, WestJet Chief Information Officer (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"I am pleased to welcome Tanya to the WestJet Group. With her extensive experience she will lead the continuous modernization of our technological foundations, improve efficiencies and support a best-in-class travel experience for our guests." said Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO of the WestJet Group. "With Tanya becoming our new CIO we will start a new technological chapter for WestJet, as we implement our renewed strategy and reinforce being a friendly, reliable, and affordable airline."

Foster joins the airline from Shaw Communications, where she served as Vice-President, Enterprise Solutions and Strategic Delivery. During her time at Shaw Communications, she partnered with business stakeholders to drive topline revenue, create business efficiencies and manage business risk through delivery of modern technology solutions. Foster is a people-first leader and mentor with a demonstrated ability to build high-performing, diverse teams driving transformation through technology solutions.

"I am thrilled to be joining WestJet and its incredible IT team at such an exciting and pivotal time, as the organization looks to achieve its new strategy through technological and digital excellence," said Foster. "WestJet is known for its incredible team of people and I feel confident that through flexible, scalable IT solutions, WestJetters will unlock incredible new potential and find increased value in their work, taking the organization and its guests to new heights."

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

