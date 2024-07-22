WestJet announces record-level investments across Saskatchewan this winter

Airline underscores commitment to boosting domestic, transborder and leisure connectivity across the province through increased convenience and added frequencies

REGINA and SASKATOON, SK, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today unveiled substantial investments across its Saskatchewan network, bolstering vital domestic connections, while enhancing leisure travel options through expanded service to transborder and sun destinations for the upcoming winter season. As the WestJet Group continues to grow its presence across Western Canada, the airline is expanding its capacity from Saskatchewan this winter with more than 27 per cent overall growth, cementing its position as the province's No. 1 carrier.

"We are proud to expand Saskatchewan's domestic service and forge new critical connections across the country, as we further solidify our position as the province's leading air carrier," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As the only airline offering non-stop connectivity from Saskatchewan to transborder and international destinations this winter, while providing Regina and Saskatoon with the most domestic connectivity, our investments will further stimulate business and leisure travel opportunities as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

Investing in Saskatchewan's domestic connectivity for greater business and leisure access

With a 26 per cent growth in domestic seat capacity, WestJet is making strategic enhancements to Saskatchewan's cross-Canada air connectivity, unlocking greater opportunity for business travel to and from the region and fostering greater access to leisure getaways through:

Increasing Vancouver service to daily from both Regina and Saskatoon , providing the option for guests to do same-day returns, a critical enhancement for business travellers

service to daily from both and , providing the option for guests to do same-day returns, a critical enhancement for business travellers Increasing Toronto service to daily from both Regina and Saskatoon , providing the option for business travellers to do same-day returns, with earlier departure times unlocking seamless connections in Toronto to eight warm-weather destinations

service to daily from both and , providing the option for business travellers to do same-day returns, with earlier departure times unlocking seamless connections in to eight warm-weather destinations Twice daily service every weekday from both Regina and Saskatoon to Winnipeg , enabling same day returns for guests

and to , enabling same day returns for guests Increased frequency between Regina / Saskatoon and Calgary and Edmonton

WestJet's Winter 2024/2025 Domestic Schedule from Regina and Saskatoon

Route Peak Winter Departures Frequency Increase Per

cent Regina – Vancouver 7x Weekly 133 per cent Saskatoon – Vancouver 7x Weekly 250 per cent Regina – Winnipeg 10x Weekly 150 per cent Saskatoon – Winnipeg 12x Weekly nine per cent Regina – Toronto 7x Weekly 133 per cent Saskatoon – Toronto 7x Weekly 75 per cent Regina – Edmonton 10x Weekly 67 per cent Saskatoon – Edmonton 9x Weekly 29 per cent Regina – Calgary 45x Weekly five per cent Saskatoon – Calgary 50x Weekly two per cent

Bolstering Regina's winter connectivity to sun and leisure destinations

With 32 per cent overall growth in Regina sun capacity vs. winter 2023, WestJet will offer:

95 weekly departures to 11 different destinations during peak travel

125 per cent growth in transborder seat capacity

27 per cent growth in Latin/ Caribbean seat capacity

"WestJet continues to be an incredible partner for YQR and all of southern Saskatchewan," said James Bogusz, President and CEO of the Regina Airport. "This massive capacity increase is absolutely huge for our community and demonstrates their confidence in our growing province."

WestJet's Winter 2024/2025 Transborder and Sun Schedule from Regina

Route Peak Winter Departures Regina to Minneapolis* 7x Weekly Regina to Cancun 3x Weekly Regina to Puerto Vallarta 2x Weekly Regina to Phoenix 2x Weekly Regina to Orlando 1x Weekly Regina to Las Vegas 1x Weekly

*New route

Saskatoon to benefit from 24 per cent increase in overall capacity this winter

With 24 per cent overall growth in Saskatoon seat capacity vs. winter 2023, WestJet will provide:

96 weekly departures to 11 different destinations

13 per cent growth in transborder seat capacity

Five per cent growth in Latin/ Caribbean seat capacity

"We are excited to see progressively expanded connectivity through increased flight frequencies with WestJet for the winter season," says Stephen Maybury, President and CEO of YXE Saskatoon Airport. "WestJet's sustained commitment to our community will benefit our passengers by offering greater flexibility and choice, and also contributes to the economic growth of our region by facilitating business and tourism opportunities."

WestJet's Winter 2024/2025 Transborder and Sun Schedule from Saskatoon

Route Peak Winter Departures Saskatoon to Minneapolis 3x Weekly Saskatoon to Phoenix 2x Weekly Saskatoon to Cancun 2x Weekly Saskatoon to Puerto Vallarta 2x Weekly Saskatoon to Orlando 1x Weekly Saskatoon to Las Vegas 1x Weekly

