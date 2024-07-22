WestJet announces record-level investments across Saskatchewan this winter

Airline underscores commitment to boosting domestic, transborder and leisure connectivity across the province through increased convenience and added frequencies

REGINA and SASKATOON, SK, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today unveiled substantial investments across its Saskatchewan network, bolstering vital domestic connections, while enhancing leisure travel options through expanded service to transborder and sun destinations for the upcoming winter season. As the WestJet Group continues to grow its presence across Western Canada, the airline is expanding its capacity from Saskatchewan this winter with more than 27 per cent overall growth, cementing its position as the province's No. 1 carrier.

"We are proud to expand Saskatchewan's domestic service and forge new critical connections across the country, as we further solidify our position as the province's leading air carrier," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "As the only airline offering non-stop connectivity from Saskatchewan to transborder and international destinations this winter, while providing Regina and Saskatoon with the most domestic connectivity, our investments will further stimulate business and leisure travel opportunities as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

Investing in Saskatchewan's domestic connectivity for greater business and leisure access

With a 26 per cent growth in domestic seat capacity, WestJet is making strategic enhancements to Saskatchewan's cross-Canada air connectivity, unlocking greater opportunity for business travel to and from the region and fostering greater access to leisure getaways through:

  • Increasing Vancouver service to daily from both Regina and Saskatoon, providing the option for guests to do same-day returns, a critical enhancement for business travellers
  • Increasing Toronto service to daily from both Regina and Saskatoon, providing the option for business travellers to do same-day returns, with earlier departure times unlocking seamless connections in Toronto to eight warm-weather destinations
  • Twice daily service every weekday from both Regina and Saskatoon to Winnipeg, enabling same day returns for guests
  • Increased frequency between Regina/Saskatoon and Calgary and Edmonton

WestJet's Winter 2024/2025 Domestic Schedule from Regina and Saskatoon

Route

Peak Winter Departures

Frequency Increase Per
cent

Regina – Vancouver

7x Weekly

133 per cent

Saskatoon – Vancouver

7x Weekly

250 per cent

Regina – Winnipeg

10x Weekly

150 per cent

Saskatoon – Winnipeg

12x Weekly

nine per cent

Regina – Toronto

7x Weekly

133 per cent

Saskatoon – Toronto

7x Weekly

75 per cent

Regina – Edmonton

10x Weekly

67 per cent

Saskatoon – Edmonton

9x Weekly

29 per cent

Regina – Calgary

45x Weekly

five per cent

Saskatoon – Calgary

50x Weekly

two per cent

Bolstering Regina's winter connectivity to sun and leisure destinations

With 32 per cent overall growth in Regina sun capacity vs. winter 2023, WestJet will offer:

  • 95 weekly departures to 11 different destinations during peak travel
  • 125 per cent growth in transborder seat capacity
  • 27 per cent growth in Latin/Caribbean seat capacity

"WestJet continues to be an incredible partner for YQR and all of southern Saskatchewan," said James Bogusz, President and CEO of the Regina Airport. "This massive capacity increase is absolutely huge for our community and demonstrates their confidence in our growing province."

WestJet's Winter 2024/2025 Transborder and Sun Schedule from Regina

Route

Peak Winter Departures

Regina to Minneapolis*

7x Weekly

Regina to Cancun

3x Weekly

Regina to Puerto Vallarta

2x Weekly

Regina to Phoenix

2x Weekly

Regina to Orlando

1x Weekly

Regina to Las Vegas

1x Weekly

*New route

Saskatoon to benefit from 24 per cent increase in overall capacity this winter

With 24 per cent overall growth in Saskatoon seat capacity vs. winter 2023, WestJet will provide:

  • 96 weekly departures to 11 different destinations
  • 13 per cent growth in transborder seat capacity
  • Five per cent growth in Latin/Caribbean seat capacity

"We are excited to see progressively expanded connectivity through increased flight frequencies with WestJet for the winter season," says Stephen Maybury, President and CEO of YXE Saskatoon Airport. "WestJet's sustained commitment to our community will benefit our passengers by offering greater flexibility and choice, and also contributes to the economic growth of our region by facilitating business and tourism opportunities."

WestJet's Winter 2024/2025 Transborder and Sun Schedule from Saskatoon

Route

Peak Winter Departures

Saskatoon to Minneapolis

3x Weekly

Saskatoon to Phoenix

2x Weekly

Saskatoon to Cancun

2x Weekly

Saskatoon to Puerto Vallarta

2x Weekly

Saskatoon to Orlando

1x Weekly

Saskatoon to Las Vegas

1x Weekly

About WestJet 

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries. 

