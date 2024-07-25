WestJet announces new daily service between Kelowna and Seattle beginning this winter
Jul 25, 2024, 15:25 ET
New daily transborder service connecting the Okanagan to the Pacific Northwest and beyond will take flight in January
KELOWNA, BC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced new daily service connecting Kelowna and Seattle beginning in January 2025. The route will unlock more seamless connectivity between the popular regions to a vast network of U.S. destinations through Seattle and beyond, through the airline's longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines.
"As we continue to strengthen our service across Western Canada, we are proud to connect Kelowna with new daily WestJet service to Seattle as part of our expanded winter schedule," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This route will provide guests in the Okanagan and across the Pacific Northwest regions with new convenient and affordable options to easily connect between both popular regions for business and leisure year-round."
Flights from Kelowna to Seattle will depart at 9:00 a.m. local time, aligning with business travel schedules and allowing for connections to 24 codeshare destinations throughout the western United States, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, San Diego, Phoenix and many others. The returning 11:30 a.m. departure from Seattle will arrive in Kelowna at 12:37 p.m., providing ample same day opportunities for visitors to hit the ski slopes, head out on the lake or visit one of Kelowna's wineries upon arrival.
Earlier this week, WestJet revealed its 2024/2025 domestic winter schedule, outlining significant growth across the country, including Kelowna. This winter, WestJet will serve a total of 12 destinations from Kelowna with up to 20 daily departures out of YLW during peak winter travel.
"WestJet has been a valued partner for Kelowna International Airport for 28 years and demonstrates their commitment to our region through continued expansion of the domestic and international network available from YLW," said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank WestJet for their dedication to the Okanagan which allows the growth of our airport and provides benefits to our entire community - from access to travel for business and leisure, to economic development here at home."
WestJet's Winter 2024/2025 peak schedule from Kelowna
|
Route
|
Peak Winter Departures
|
Kelowna-Seattle*
|
5x weekly beginning January 17, 2025
Daily from February 17, 2025
|
Kelowna-Calgary
|
49x weekly
|
Kelowna-Edmonton
|
19x weekly
|
Kelowna-Toronto
|
5x weekly
|
Kelowna-Vancouver
|
35x weekly
|
Kelowna-Victoria
|
3x weekly
|
Kelowna-Las Vegas
|
1x weekly
|
Kelowna-Phoenix
|
2x weekly
|
Kelowna-Cancun
|
6x weekly
|
Kelowna-Mazatlan
|
1x weekly
|
Kelowna-Puerto Vallarta
|
3x weekly
|
Kelowna-San Jose del Cabo
|
2x weekly
*new route
Kelowna gains direct access to major Delta Air Lines hub in Seattle
Through WestJet's longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests connecting through Seattle will benefit from seamless travel on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure and baggage tagged to their final destination. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits any time they fly with either carrier, including earning and redeeming in their preferred program, and Delta Sky Club lounge access for eligible WestJet guests.
About WestJet
In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.
