WestJet announces new daily service between Kelowna and Seattle beginning this winter

New daily transborder service connecting the Okanagan to the Pacific Northwest and beyond will take flight in January

KELOWNA, BC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced new daily service connecting Kelowna and Seattle beginning in January 2025. The route will unlock more seamless connectivity between the popular regions to a vast network of U.S. destinations through Seattle and beyond, through the airline's longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines.

"As we continue to strengthen our service across Western Canada, we are proud to connect Kelowna with new daily WestJet service to Seattle as part of our expanded winter schedule," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This route will provide guests in the Okanagan and across the Pacific Northwest regions with new convenient and affordable options to easily connect between both popular regions for business and leisure year-round."

Flights from Kelowna to Seattle will depart at 9:00 a.m. local time, aligning with business travel schedules and allowing for connections to 24 codeshare destinations throughout the western United States, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, San Diego, Phoenix and many others. The returning 11:30 a.m. departure from Seattle will arrive in Kelowna at 12:37 p.m., providing ample same day opportunities for visitors to hit the ski slopes, head out on the lake or visit one of Kelowna's wineries upon arrival.

Earlier this week, WestJet revealed its 2024/2025 domestic winter schedule, outlining significant growth across the country, including Kelowna. This winter, WestJet will serve a total of 12 destinations from Kelowna with up to 20 daily departures out of YLW during peak winter travel.

"WestJet has been a valued partner for Kelowna International Airport for 28 years and demonstrates their commitment to our region through continued expansion of the domestic and international network available from YLW," said Sam Samaddar, Kelowna International Airport Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to thank WestJet for their dedication to the Okanagan which allows the growth of our airport and provides benefits to our entire community - from access to travel for business and leisure, to economic development here at home."

WestJet's Winter 2024/2025 peak schedule from Kelowna

Route Peak Winter Departures Kelowna-Seattle* 5x weekly beginning January 17, 2025 Daily from February 17, 2025 Kelowna-Calgary 49x weekly Kelowna-Edmonton 19x weekly Kelowna-Toronto 5x weekly Kelowna-Vancouver 35x weekly Kelowna-Victoria 3x weekly Kelowna-Las Vegas 1x weekly Kelowna-Phoenix 2x weekly Kelowna-Cancun 6x weekly Kelowna-Mazatlan 1x weekly Kelowna-Puerto Vallarta 3x weekly Kelowna-San Jose del Cabo 2x weekly

*new route

Kelowna gains direct access to major Delta Air Lines hub in Seattle

Through WestJet's longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests connecting through Seattle will benefit from seamless travel on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure and baggage tagged to their final destination. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits any time they fly with either carrier, including earning and redeeming in their preferred program, and Delta Sky Club lounge access for eligible WestJet guests.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]