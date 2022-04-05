De Bruijn brings with her a large portfolio of air cargo experience and more than 15 years in the airline industry. She joins WestJet Cargo most recently from Qatar Airways, where she served as Senior Vice President Cargo Sales and Network Planning. During her time at Qatar Airways, de Bruijn managed the airline's global cargo sales organization including product development and marketing and was responsible for the freighter network planning department. Prior to her tenure at Qatar Airways, de Bruijn served as Vice President, Cargo Pricing and Interline at Emirates Sky Cargo.

"Kirsten has demonstrated consistent and proven success in driving strategic growth for an impressive portfolio of Cargo businesses around the globe," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet CEO. "As WestJet Cargo enters a pivotal moment of providing much-needed competitive choice and prices to customers across our network and beyond, there is no better leader for the task."

As WestJet's Executive Vice-President, Cargo, de Bruijn will play an instrumental role in building the airline's dedicated cargo capabilities and service offerings, while growing a high-performing cargo organization capable of succeeding within a rapidly evolving market.

"I am thrilled to be joining WestJet Cargo as the business sets sights on a competitive and aggressive expansion," said de Brujin. "With such a strong foundation supported by a growing fleet, team and complementary network, I am confident that WestJet Cargo has a bright future ahead as we strive to bring customers more choice and the caring customer service akin to the WestJet brand".

"My sincerest thank you to Charles Duncan, EVP Cargo and President, Swoop, for his dedication and contributions to building an incredible foundation for WestJet Cargo, enabling the cargo function to expand and evolve in an extremely competitive market," continue von Hoensbroech.

As WestJet Cargo expands, so too, will its team, network and flight plans. To learn more about how WestJet Cargo can fulfill shipping needs, or to discover incredible employment opportunities, visit WestJet Cargo.

