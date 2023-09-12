In the news release, WestJet announces exclusive transborder service connecting Kelowna and Las Vegas, issued 12-Sep-2023 by WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership over CNW, we are advised by the company that the flight schedule contained incorrect times for the Kelowna-Las Vegas flight arrival time, and the Las Vegas-Kelowna flight departure time. The complete, corrected release follows:

WestJet announces exclusive transborder service connecting Kelowna and Las Vegas

KELOWNA, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet, today announced service between Kelowna and Las Vegas, reintroducing a highly coveted transborder connection from the Okanagan, for the first time since 2020. Beginning December 15, WestJet will operate non-stop service between Kelowna and Las Vegas, twice weekly, as the airline continues to strengthen its investments in Western Canada through increased sun and leisure connections.

"WestJet is proud to add yet another transborder connection to our winter schedule, between Kelowna and Las Vegas, as we continue to provide guests across Canada with even more affordable and accessible opportunities to escape the cold and find the sun this winter," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Route Frequency Departure time (local) Arrival time (local) Effective Kelowna – Las Vegas 2x/week 8:00 a.m. 10:39 a.m. December 15 Las Vegas - Kelowna 2x/week 1:05 p.m. 3:55 p.m. December 15

With the addition of service to Las Vegas, WestJet will operate a total of two direct transborder connections from Kelowna, with non-stop weekly service to Phoenix, Arizona.

"WestJet's unwavering commitment to our region exemplifies the power of partnership in fostering our economic position." Said Sam Samaddar, Chief Executive Officer of Kelowna International Airport. "With WestJet's ambitious growth strategy taking flight, we eagerly anticipate the benefits it will bring, strengthening our ties and ensuring YLW continues to be the Okanagan's link to the world."

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

