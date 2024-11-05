CALGARY, AB, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet and Skip are uniting two iconic Canadian brands through a long-term partnership aimed at enhancing the overall guest experience. Canadians will enjoy exclusive, personalized benefits designed to inspire travel, elevate their day-to-day lives and help them Skip to the good part in their trip!

"Seamlessly blending convenience and travel rewards for Canadians, our newly forged partnership with Skip brings value and choice to WestJet Rewards members in their everyday lives," said Jeff Hagen, WestJet Vice-President of Commercial Development & Strategic Partnerships. "Enhancing WestJet Rewards to go beyond the day of travel, we continue to deliver exclusive benefits, experiences and rewards for our members not only when they travel, but as their stories take off."

Exclusive rewards and benefits for members:

The first phase of the partnership introduces exclusive benefits for WestJet Rewards members and Skip customers, bringing more experiences and rewards from coast to coast.

WestJet Rewards members will soon have the option to choose a Skip gift card as part of a new milestone award within the WestJet Rewards program. Skip's newly launched membership program, Skip+, will give members access to exclusive WestJet travel perks and experiences, offering new ways to benefit from their everyday choices.

"We're thrilled to partner with WestJet, giving Canadians access to exclusive travel perks and experiences on Skip," said Rachel MacAdam, Vice-President of Marketing at Skip. "Through our newly launched membership program, Skip+, we're catering to our customers' passion points – including their love of travel – so Canadians can easily unlock exclusive benefits they love."

WestJet and Skip are committed to expanding the partnership with additional benefits. New features and offers will be rolled out in 2025 and beyond, ensuring continued innovation and value for both WestJet Rewards members and Skip+ members.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

About Skip

Skip is part of JustEatTakeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Skip connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners across the country, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

