CALGARY, AB, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced a reciprocal codeshare partnership with Scandinavian Airlines System (SAS), offering guests on both sides of the Atlantic enhanced access to a broader network of destinations all with the ease of a single booking. Available today, guests travelling from Calgary International Airport (YYC) on WestJet's non-stop transatlantic flights to Paris and London Heathrow, can expand their horizons to some of SAS' most popular destinations. This new codeshare agreement allows guests to book their entire journey on one ticket, while offering seamless single connection, baggage transfers and the ability to earn WestJet Rewards on any WestJet marketed itinerary with SAS.

WestJet and Scandinavian Airlines System strengthen partnership with reciprocal codeshare (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Deepening our commercial connection with SAS means more seamless connections for guests on both sides of the ocean. With more Canadians wanting to explore Northern Europe, we are proud to help them get there with ease, so they can focus on the destination," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We are proud to partner with a world-class airline like SAS and look forward to introducing more connectivity between our two unique networks in 2026."

"The expanded codeshare partnership with WestJet is an important step in connecting Scandinavia even more closely with Canada. It strengthens our main base in Copenhagen and gives travelers on both sides of the Atlantic more options and a smoother overall journey. This agreement broadens our joint offering and creates new opportunities for customers across our combined networks," says Paul Verhagen, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at SAS.

WestJet guests unlock single-stop access to three Nordic hubs

From storied capitals of the North to secluded coastal treasures, WestJet guests can now enjoy streamlined access to Copenhagen, Denmark, Oslo, Norway and Stockholm, Sweden on a year-round basis via WestJet's non-stop Calgary-Paris and Calgary-Heathrow offerings. In 2026, WestJet guests will enjoy connectivity to these destinations from other transatlantic cities including Edinburgh, Dublin, Barcelona, Rome and Keflavik, allowing one-stop connectivity from WestJet's other Canadian gateways to Europe. WestJet's code will also be placed on SAS' year-round direct service between Toronto and Copenhagen. Beginning today, new SAS codeshare bookings are available through travel agents or WestJet.com.

West-bound SAS guests unlock more than 10 seamless Canadian connections

The partnership expansion opens options for Europe-based guests looking to access the best of Canada via Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) as well as via SAS' gateways in the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Washington-D.C., New York JFK and Boston. SAS code will be placed on WestJet operated flights beyond their Copenhagen-Toronto service and U.S. gateways to more than 10 Canadian destinations from coast-to-coast-to-coast including Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Edmonton, Halifax and more.

Deeper connections on the horizon for Atlantic Canada

Last month, WestJet announced seasonal non-stop four-time weekly service between Halifax and Copenhagen, connecting the two cities for the first time beginning in May 2026. The airlines look forward to expanding their partnership early in the new year to include codesharing on the route, and providing more connections beyond Copenhagen while also welcoming guests from across Europe to enjoy the beauty of Nova Scotia.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

