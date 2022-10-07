WestJet and Korean Air enhance codeshare agreement with addition of WestJet codeshare on flights to Seoul, South Korea

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet and Korean Air today have expanded their long-standing codeshare agreement with the placement of WestJet's codeshare on Korean's flights between both Toronto Pearson (YYZ) and Vancouver International (YVR) in Canada and Incheon International Airport (ICN) in Seoul, South Korea.

This is WestJet's first reciprocal codeshare with an Asian partner. With WestJet's "WS" code now active for sale on Korean's flights to Seoul, guests have more opportunities than ever before to combine WestJet and Korean flights to meet their trans-Pacific travel needs.

"It's incredibly exciting for WestJet to codeshare on flights across the Pacific to Asia for the first time. We've had a strong codeshare with Korean since 2012 and we're very pleased to be taking this important step with a world-class partner like Korean," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "We're looking forward to the new opportunities our now reciprocal codeshare will bring to consumers travelling between Canada and Asia."

The WestJet codeshare is now available through WestJet's website and call centre, and through all WestJet's travel agent partners. WestJet Rewards members will be entitled to earn and redeem WestJet Dollars on these WestJet codeshare tickets.

"We are delighted to expand our codeshare partnership with our long-standing partner WestJet, and look forward to delivering unparalleled services across the Pacific to our valued customers," said Tae Joon Kim, Korean Air Senior Vice President and Head of International Affairs & Alliance. "We remain committed to bridging Canada, Korea and Asia through our hub at Incheon Airport."

About the WestJet Group of Companies

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit www.westjet.com .

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 50 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019, pre-COVID. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 120 cities in 43 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 155 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees.

Korean Air's outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service was further highlighted during the pandemic; the airline was granted numerous awards including 2021 Airline of the Year and 2022 Cargo Operator of the Year by Air Transport World, and a 5-star COVID safety rating from Skytrax.

Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

Dedicated to providing Excellence in Flight, Korean Air's vision is to be a respected leader in the world airline community.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com , Korean Air Newsroom , facebook.com/KoreanAir , instagram.com/KoreanAirworld and [email protected]_KE.

