WestJet and Air North, Yukon's airline, announce interline agreement to bring critical air access to Canada's most remote communities

New agreement to make air travel more seamless and affordable for Northern Canadians, providing unmatched connectivity through WestJet's network

Interline will unlock greater opportunity for travel to the Yukon and beyond with Air North, creating new tourism and economic connections within Northern Canada

WHITEHORSE, YT, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet and Air North, Yukon's airline, today announced a new interline agreement directly connecting both carrier's networks. Starting July 31, guests can book a single ticket with a connected itinerary between WestJet's global network and the Yukon and Northwest Territories with single point check-in and through-checked bags for connecting itineraries.

"Understanding the criticality of air access for remote communities, and through our shared passion for affordable and accessible air travel, WestJet and Air North are joining forces to deliver the only full large carrier interline agreement to Northern Canada," said Jared Mikoch-Gerke, WestJet Director, Alliances and Airport Affairs. "This interline agreement will redefine air travel to the Yukon and the Northwest Territories from WestJet's expansive network, igniting important new tourism and business travel opportunities. It will also unlock more seamless access for education, medical and cargo services to reach remote communities."

"Safe, affordable, and seamless air travel is a necessity rather than a luxury for northerners. This interline agreement will provide enhanced access to and from the rest of the world for Yukoners and for visitors to the Yukon and are confident that, by doing so, it will provide significant benefits for Yukoners, for visitors to the Yukon and for Air North and WestJet," said Joe Sparling, CEO, Air North, Yukon's Airline.

Air North currently serves 12 Canadian destinations including four Northern communities in the Yukon and Inuvik, Northwest Territories. Through this interline agreement, guests can book a single ticket to connect between more than 100 destinations in WestJet's growing network including popular tourism hubs in Asia, Europe and the United States conveniently through Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto or Edmonton to or from Whitehorse or Yellowknife, Yukon. This will also allow WestJet guests to book a single ticket to some of Canada's most remote Northern Communities, allowing for increased tourism and economic opportunities to bring the world to the North.

Bookings will be available through a travel agent or third-party ticket sales website starting July 31. WestJet and Air North will continue to work towards future enhancements, including full through check-in capability to be added in the future.

Additional quotes

"The Government of Yukon is thrilled to support Air North's interline agreement with WestJet, a significant step towards enhancing connectivity and convenience for travelers across the Yukon and beyond. This agreement will streamline travel options, making it easier for Yukoners and visitors to access a broader network of destinations. Fostering a stable and sustainable aviation sector is a high priority for our government, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen our aviation industry and drive economic growth and accessibility for our communities," said Premier Ranj Pillai, Government of Yukon.

"Air North's interline agreement with WestJet is great news for the Yukon, enhancing connectivity for travellers in Whitehorse, Dawson, and Old Crow. Our government has been working to secure such agreements, demonstrating our commitment to supporting Yukon's aviation sector. I am proud to see this partnership which will benefit Yukoners, visitors, and our aviation industry," said Nils Clarke, Minister of Highways and Public Works, Government of Yukon.

"This exciting new agreement marks a significant milestone for Yukoners and visitors alike, making travel to our beautiful territory easier than ever. The interline agreement between WestJet and Air North will open doors for more visitors from across Canada and around the world to experience all that the Yukon has to offer. Our government extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making this possible, and we eagerly anticipate welcoming more folks North of 60," said John Streicker, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Yukon.

"Once again Air North is showing that innovation and cooperation are key to a successful local airline industry. Congratulations to Joe Sparling and the entire team at Air North for helping to connect Yukoners to WestJet's domestic and global network," said MP Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]