WestJet and Aero Design Labs set out to reduce emissions and increase fuel efficiency of Boeing 737-700 aircraft

Airline partners with Aero Design Labs (ADL) to test first-of-its kind product designed to reduce fuel burn

First approved modified 737-700 aircraft to take flight as early as Fall 2022

CALGARY, AB, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced a new partnership with Aero Design Labs to modify the airline's 737-700 NG aircraft for greater reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency. As WestJet continues to make investments to reduce the airline's environmental footprint, it's anticipated that the modifications will reduce overall fuel burn through drag reduction and lead to long-term cost savings and reduced carbon emissions on the 737-700 aircraft.

"With one of North America's youngest and most efficient fleets, WestJet continues to make significant investments to make air travel more sustainable," said Diederik Pen, WestJet Chief Operating Officer. "Through our innovative partnership with Aero Design Labs, we are currently testing a first-of-its kind product designed to reduce fuel burn and improve the efficiency and longevity of our 737-700s."

The Aero Design Labs team created the Aerodynamic Drag Reduction System (ADRS 1) for the Boeing 737-700 fleet. WestJet was a key partner in the installation, certification and validation of the product. The airline and Aero Design Labs worked together to gather data and findings which drove additional modifications and feedback on the technology, which will be added to the aircraft once approved and validated by Transport Canada for commercial use.

"We are delighted that WestJet as the largest 737NG operator in Canada chose to partner with ADL as the launch customer on the 737-700 using our ADRS1 Kit that we have developed for the 737NG family. WestJet clearly shares our enthusiasm and conviction toward reducing carbon emissions. This starts the journey today towards WestJet's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050." Said Chris Jones, Chief Commercial Officer at Aero Design Labs.

WestJet's partnership with Aero Design Labs comes as the airline furthers its efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Following regulatory approvals, WestJet will continue to work with Aero Design labs to determine further fleet implementation plans and to validate data and efficiency findings.

About WestJet

In 26 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com .

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news

Recent recognition includes:

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)

Media contacts:

To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected] .

About Aero Design Labs

Aero Design Labs (ADL) is a leader in engineering motion efficiency. ADL develops products that impact drag reduction, leading to cost savings and reduced carbon emissions. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth area, ADL is solving aerodynamic challenges in transportation. Alongside a strong team of engineers, ADL's proprietary fluid dynamics software systems allow ADL to create customized solutions for operators. Additional information can be found at www.aerodesignlabs.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media Contact: Ellen Moussou, Director of Marketing and Communications, [email protected], +1 (682) 888-2141